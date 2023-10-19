Europe Facial Injectable Market Size to Surpass USD 3.14 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0%

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe facial injectable market size was USD 1.98 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow from USD 2.08 billion in 2023 to USD 3.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Facial injectables are substances injected under the skin to enhance the skin by minimizing the wrinkles on the skin. The increasing demand for the product is attracting prominent players to invest in R&D activities to augment market growth and the development of novel products.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report titled, “Europe Facial Injectable Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development:

March 2023 - Galderma announced the launch of FACE by Galderma, an innovative aesthetic visualization tool powered by Augmented Reality (AR) that simulates injectable treatment results in real time.





Key Takeaways

The growth of the facial injectable market is being driven by the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, the increasing awareness about facial injectable procedures, and the growing disposable income of people in Europe.

The Europe facial injectable market is segmented by product type, application, and end-user.

The key players in the facial injectable market are Allergan, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson.

These companies are investing in research and development, new product development, and marketing to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

The Europe facial injectable market is facing some challenges, such as the increasing competition from other non-invasive cosmetic procedures, the stringent regulatory environment, and the potential side effects of facial injectable procedures.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Companies leading the Europe facial injectable market are Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie Inc.) (U.S.), Ipsen Pharma (France), Merz Pharma (Germany), Galderma (Switzerland), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Sinclair Pharma (U.K.), BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea), Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France), Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada).





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.14 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.08 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 110 Segments Covered By Type, Application, End-user & Region





Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Cosmetic Procedures to Fuel the Europe Facial Injectable Market Growth

In Europe, the demand for cosmetic surgical procedures and negligibly invasive or non-invasive cosmetic processes, such as botulinum toxin and dermal filler injections, has augmented enormously over the last decade. Cosmetic techniques that are invasive often necessitate patients to take definite additional days for recuperation from surgical procedures. Hence, many people are rooting for minimally invasive facial injectable processes that are pain-free and effortless.

Comparative side effects and the high cost of such procedures are expected to hinder the market growth during the projected period.





Segmentation

By Type

Botulinum Toxin

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polylactic Acid

PMMA

Fat Injection

Others

By Application

Wrinkle Reduction

Facelift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

Others

By Country/Sub-region

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Scandinavia

Netherlands

Greece

Belgium

Rest of Europe





Country Insights:



Germany Leads the Market due to Increased Adoption of Cosmetic Procedures

The German market size stood at USD 0.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to observe sturdy growth trends during the forecast period. The robust volume of cosmetic processes, such as botulinum toxin and several dermal fillers, across Germany is projected to boost the market. Further, huge spending on research & development actions by prime companies in Germany is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

France is anticipated to account for the second-highest Europe facial injectable market share in Europe during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to a rise in the number of fresh product launches and injectable facial procedures.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launches by Crucial Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players adopt numerous tactics to bolster their position as dominating companies in the market. One such effective strategy is periodically launching radical products with a systematic review of the market and its target audience.





