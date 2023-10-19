Medaro’s JV Partner Rock Edge Resources Announces Sample Results From the 2023 Field Program at Superb Lake

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA OTC:MEDAF FWB:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), announces through its JV partner Rock Edge Resources (“Rock Edge”) the results from the 2023 field program (See August 10th, 2023 news release) on the Superb Lake Property (the “Project”), situated in northwestern Ontario.



These analytical results confirmed the potential of the spodumene-bearing trend located on the property as described in Rock Edge’s news release on June 18, 2023.

The trend is defined by 4 separate exposed pegmatite outcrop 3 of which have confirmed spodumene. These 4 outcrops follow an E-W trend over 125m with apparent width ranging from 0.80m to 3.70m wide with open width as only one contact is exposed at a time. The trend stays open on both extremities with the widest outcrops disappearing in the O’Sullivan Lake (Figure 1).

Five samples were collected on the four outcrops of the trend with results confirming the fertility of the trend, three samples grading Li2O values over 0.80%. The five samples returned significant Tantalum values, ranging between 184 and 320ppm Ta2O5 (Table 1).

Rock Type Source Sample Type Sample Li2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) Pegmatite Outcrop Chip 428006 1.13 236 Pegmatite Outcrop Grab 428104 0.85 184 Pegmatite Outcrop Grab 428105 2.63 242 Pegmatite Outcrop Grab 428106 0.01 320 Pegmatite Outcrop Grab 428107 0.01 236

Table 1: Assays from the spodumene pegmatite dyke trend

The Superb Lake Property encompasses approximately 2,378 hectares in the O’ Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Geologically, the property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. The Superb Lake area has historical exploration carried out since the 1950swith the discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The discovery outcrop was reported to have a minimum outcrop exposed length of 16 m, while its exposed width varies from 2.50m to a maximum of 3.70m. In 2020, four samples collected from a spodumene rich part of the dyke returned 1.77 % to 4.03% Li2O.





Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

