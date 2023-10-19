Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming Annual European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy taking place October 24-27, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.



Poster Title: “A Potential Cure for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome”

Session: Cardiovascular & Muscle Diseases

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P605

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Design and characterization of compact and precise Cas molecules for treating diseases in patients”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P633

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Discovery and engineering of hypercompact epigenetic modulators for durable activation of therapeutic genes”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P632

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Gene Expression Modulation Systems (GEMS): A CRISPR-Based Epigenome Editing Platform for In vivo therapeutics”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P670

Location: Gare Maritime

The ESGCT posters will be made available on the Science page of the Epic Bio website following the conference.

