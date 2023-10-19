Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Research & Development Efforts Propel Innovative Diagnostic Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market by Service (Centralized Service, POC Service), Disease (African Trypanosomiasis, Buruli Ulcer, Chagas Disease), Diagnostic Method, End-Use - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the rapidly evolving realm of healthcare, the Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market is positioned for substantial expansion. This growth surge is underpinned by significant advancements in economic and infrastructure development on a global scale.

The market report, featuring comprehensive analysis, unveils patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption. It empowers readers with invaluable insights, equipping them to seize promising opportunities within this burgeoning sector.

Market Expansion in Progress

The Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market displayed remarkable growth, reaching an estimated USD 6.34 billion in 2022. In 2023, it further increased to USD 6.69 billion. This promising growth is set to continue, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.76%, eventually reaching a value of USD 9.93 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast for the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas hold the highest investment potential in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market? What is the competitive strategic window for identifying opportunities in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market? What are the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the number of programs to tackle neglected tropical diseases

Rising prevalence of neglected tropical diseases in tropical and subtropical countries

Growing demand for early disease identification

Restraints

Lack of awareness about neglected tropical diseases treatment in underdeveloped countries

Opportunities

Growing development of advanced neglected tropical disease diagnosis devices

Rising research and development efforts to develop innovative neglected tropical disease diagnosis

Challenges

Lack of standardized tools for diagnosis

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market.

Based on Service, the market is studied across Centralized Service and POC Services. The POC Service is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Disease, the market is studied across African Trypanosomiasis, Buruli Ulcer, Chagas Disease, Chikungunya, Dengue, Dracunculiasis, Echinococcosis, Foodborne Trematodiases, Leishmaniasis, Leprosy, Lymphatic Filariasis, Onchocerciasis, Rabies, Scabies, Schistosomiasis, Snakebite Envenoming, Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections, Taeniasis/Cysticercosis, and Yaws. Taeniasis/Cysticercosis is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Diagnostic Method, the market is studied across Conventional Methods and Molecular/Modern Methods. The Molecular/Modern Method is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Clinical Labs, Home Healthcare, and Hospitals /Clinics. The Hospitals /Clinics is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Portfolio

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Coris BioConcept SPRL

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

InBios International, Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Premier Medical Corporation Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZeptoMetrix LLC







