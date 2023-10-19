Flash News: OKX Lists ORBS for Perpetual and Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 19, 2023.



OKX Lists ORBS for Perpetual and Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn

OKX is pleased to announce that ORBS margin trading and Simple Earn are now enabled and that USDT-margined perpetual swaps for ORBS is now listed on OKX. These updates cover both the web and app interfaces as well as API.

Spot margin trading has been activated for the ORBS/USDT pair. For details of the tiered margin level, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers .

For the limits of Simple Earn, please refer to the Business Rules for Simple Earn .

The price limit rules of ORBS USDT-margined perpetual swap trading are the same as those of other currencies. Please refer to our perpetual swap trading guides for further details.

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure that combines scalability, low fees, performance, security, and ease of use. The platform is designed for mass-use applications and supports a complete blockchain stack. The Orbs platform is a decentralized, open and transparent network that offers practical blockchain solutions for enterprises and other large-scale consumer applications.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.