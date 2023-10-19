|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 October 2023
|£32.38m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 October 2023
|£32.38m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|46,708,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 18 October 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|69.33p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|68.94p
|Ordinary share price
|57.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.79%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 18/10/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|OnTheMarket plc
At 7:00am this morning (19 October 2023) it was announced that CoStar Group Inc has reached agreement on the terms of a cash offer for portfolio company OnTheMarket plc at 110p per share.
The closing bid price of OnTheMarket plc shares as at 18 October 2023 was 68p per share. Valuing the Company’s OnTheMarket plc holding at 110p per share would increase the Company’s NAV as at close on 18 October 2023 by 2.2p per share. The bid price of OnTheMarket plc at 10:00am on 19 October 2023 was 107p.