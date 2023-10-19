Global Wireless Telecommunication Services Market Reached $775.4 Billion in 2022, Reflecting Steady Growth Trends

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Telecommunication Services Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless telecommunication services industry is experiencing significant growth, with key highlights and valuable insights highlighted in the latest industry profile.

This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative information, including market share, market size (value and volume from 2018 to 2022), and forecasts through 2027. Additionally, it offers comprehensive profiles of leading industry players, along with an analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights:

The wireless telecommunications services market encompasses cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and other wireless or cellular telecommunication services. Market values are based on revenues, including subscriptions and usage payments.

Market volumes are measured by the total number of subscribers for each service, and market shares are presented in terms of subscriber volumes at a parent company level.

All market data and forecasts are provided in nominal terms (unadjusted for inflation), using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates for currency conversions.

In 2022, the global wireless telecommunication services market reported total revenues of $775.4 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6% between 2017 and 2022.

Market volume experienced robust growth with a CAGR of 3.2% during the same period, reaching a total of 7,517 million subscribers in 2022.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing mobile penetration worldwide. For instance, mobile penetration in Japan reached 163.3 per 100 people in 2022.

Scope:

This industry profile equips businesses and industry stakeholders with essential information, enabling them to:

Identify the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wireless telecommunication services market, streamlining entry-level research.

Determine competitive intensity and market attractiveness through the Five Forces analysis.

Gain insights into key wireless telecommunication services market players, including their global operations and financial performance.

Enhance presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wireless telecommunication services market, with five-year forecasts for both value and volume.

