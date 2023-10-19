Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Expands Team with the Addition of Three Executives

New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline” or the “Company”), a consulting agency that provides customized corporate communications and strategic investor relations advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies, today announced that it has added three professionals to its growing Investor Relations, Media Relations, and Social Media service verticals.

In October 2023, Skyline expanded its Investor Relations & Corporate Communications team by adding Mr. Rafael Borja, M.S., as Senior Account Manager. Mr. Borja has over 15 years of experience creating and managing Investor Relations and Corporate Communications programs for publicly-traded companies and debt issuers, with extensive operations in Latin America. Previously, he served as Director at InspIR Group, a leading IR and Corporate Communications advisory firm with offices in New York and San Francisco, where he managed the equity and fixed income investor relations programs for Latin America-based clients in a variety of industries. He also was Senior Vice President at i-advize Corporate Communications, a New York-based invesrtor relations agency focused on the Latin America market, where he managed investor relations programs and events, including investor days and road shows. Mr. Borja, who is fluent in Spanish and English, holds a Master of Science in Investor Relations from Fordham University in New York City and a Licentiate degree in International Business from the Universidad Internacional de las Americas in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Ms. Terri-Ann Graham joined Skyline on August 7th of this year as Social Media Manager. Terri brings Skyline more than eight years of experience in social media and digital marketing, strategic planning, business development, entrepreneurship, sales, lead generation, and management. She previously served as Digital & Social Media Manager/Director for large and small brands including TLC Virtual Resiliency, Tender Loving Family Care, Inc., Transcat, Inc., and The Jackman Group, LLC, and has helped startup organizations attain strong sales growth through her digital/social media marketing strategies and tactics. Terri is highly skilled in developing social media strategies, organic content, audience engagement, brand identity, market research, and targeted campaigns. She earned a B.A. in Psychology (Marketing Concentration) from The University of Rochester in New York.

On August 10, 2023, Skyline added Rick Eisenberg as Director, Media Relations. With 30 plus years of experience in media relations and corporate communications – including 25 years as a principal in two IR/PR agencies – Rick has represented over 80 public companies across multiple industries and geographies and has made numerous placements of major articles in leading business media including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, CNBC, Forbes, ABC News, among many others. Rick holds a B.A. in Psychology from Brooklyn College in New York City.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC’s President Scott Powell commented, “We are thrilled to have Rafael, Terri-Ann and Rick join our team. Their diverse talents, years of experience, accomplishments, and expertise will enable Skyline to offer clients a wider and deeper range of services, which now, we believe, are on a par with or more effective than those offered by other agencies in the IR/PR industry. We look forward to expanding these capabilities even further to clients, and to providing a truly complete Investor Relations, Public Relations, and Social Media suite of services.”

More information about Skyline’s executive team is available on its website at www.skylineccg.com.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”), with locations in New York City & Boston, is a consulting agency that provides customized investor relations, corporate communications, media relations, social media, and strategic consulting services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Our senior-level team has worked with hundreds of U.S.-listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps, successfully broadening awareness for our clients within the financial community. At Skyline, we bring a strategic, hands-on mindset that aligns traditional investor relations and public relations strategies with new media technologies to deliver an impactful, unified story that resonates with the financial community. In 2021, Skyline launched the “Skyline Signature Series,” a live webinar event that provides public companies with an effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live CEO virtual presentations. For further information, please visit Skyline’s website at www.skylineccg.com and on our social media channels:



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skyline-corporate-communications-group-llc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Skyline_CCG

Stocktwits: https://stocktwits.com/SkylineCCG

Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President & CEO

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020 USA

Phone: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Website: www.skylineccg.com



