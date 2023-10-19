HWArobotics: Leading global innovation in warehouse robotics

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWArobotics, a warehouse and logistics robotics pioneer, has experienced extraordinary success at the Logistics Summit in Düsseldorf, Germany. This grand summit aims to bring together industry leaders to discuss logistics advances in the age of digital innovation.



Captivating Insights on Robotics Innovation

Representing HWArobotics, Julie Sun, Managing Director of HWArobotics Intelligent Overseas, presented insightful perspectives on logistics robotics. She highlighted the immense value of the pallet shuttle, an innovative automated warehouse and retrieval technology that stores and retrieves pallets efficiently throughout warehouses or distribution centers. The system utilizes specialized shuttle units capable of moving within the rack structure in four directions, enhancing operational flexibility.

Julie also provided an in-depth overview of HWArobotics' diverse product lines, including a tote shuttle robot suitable for full-case picking and cold storage operations. Beyond these, Julie emphasized HWArobotics' small-load AS/RS tote shuttle robots that offer significant space utilization, efficiency, and inventory management benefits for businesses dealing with small components. These solutions provide flexibility for manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, pharma, automotive, apparel, and media sectors.

Additionally, Julie shared HWArobotics' warehouse logistics solutions for enterprises like FRESHIPPO and SHEIN. By implementing HWArobotics' shuttle and tote robots, these companies have optimized warehouse productivity, reduced labor costs, and boosted efficiency.

Sustaining Cutting-Edge Innovation

HWArobotics remains committed to integrating the latest advancements in robotics to deliver efficient, reliable, and innovative logistics automation globally. In 2024, HWArobotics plans to unveil revolutionary new mini shuttle systems at major international exhibitions, redefining global warehousing and logistics automation.

About HWArobotics

As an industry leader with over two decades of experience and cutting-edge technology, HWArobotics has consistently been at the forefront of warehousing and logistics automation innovation. Renowned for technologically advanced, performance-driven, and reliably engineered solutions, including Pallet shuttle systems, Tote shuttle systems, Mini shuttle systems, Split-case picking systems, and Associated control software. Moreover, HWArobotics has established highly specialized teams worldwide, with multiple branches in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, along with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. HWArobotics' experts readily provide professional support and welcome inquiries about the latest innovations in logistics automation.

Media contact:

Company Name: HWArobotics PTE. LTD.

Address: 987 SERANGOON ROAD, SINGAPORE 328147

Telephone: +49-160 7939877

E-mail: sales@hwarobotics.com

Website: www.hwarobotics.com