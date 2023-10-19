Cleaning Robot Market worth $8.44 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The major factors propelling the global cleaning robot market size are rapidly changing lifestyles, a rising working population, high disposable incomes, and enhanced awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among the population. In addition, the demand for cleaning robots has surged due to the rise in incidences of allergy and asthma caused by dust and dirt in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces; as people who have sensitive airways, allergy, and asthma symptoms can be triggered by inhaling in substances called allergens, or triggers such as dust.

Cleaning Robot Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.47 billion in 2018 and is poised to reach $8.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2018 to 2025 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

Growing adoption of automation, busy life in urban areas, and growing popularity of Internet of Things technology. However, the high costs of cleaning robots are expected to hinder the market's growth.





Global Cleaning Robot Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.4759 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 8.4413 Billion by 2025 Growth rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2018 to 2025 Forecast Period 2018-2025 Base Year 2018 Segments covered Type, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The robot industry in Europe has experienced a substantial thrust and offers robust expansion opportunities to the cleaning robot market players in the forecast period. The region invests and capitalizes in the robotics and automation market to reap the long-term benefits of robots for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. In addition, the investment in digital solutions fuels the adoption of automation in the region, further fostering the European cleaning robot market. For instance, in July 2021, the UK’s government announced an investment of US$ 59.3 million (GBP 53 million) to drive the development of digital manufacturing technologies.

The overall adoption growth of robots is high in Europe. The rising awareness regarding the service robot among the people has been one of the major drivers for the cleaning robot market. Therefore, the cleaning root market players are developing products to cater to the demand in the region. For instance, in May 2023, Switzerland-based Wetrok, a cleaning technology provider, launched the world’s first hybrid robot for professional building cleaning. It is called a hybrid, which can be used as an autonomous robot and a classic cleaning machine. In addition, in October 2021, SolarCleano launched SolarCleano B1 (‘SolarBridge’), a new generation of autonomous robots for the cleaning and predictive maintenance of solar plants. Thus, such launch of new products fuels the European cleaning robot market share.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people spent more time at home and became more hygienic and health-conscious, leading to a surge in demand for window and floor-cleaning robots. This factor has led to the launch of cleaning robots. For instance, in March 2022, Hobot Technology launched Hobot-2S, a new window-cleaning robot.

Furthermore, the cleaning robot market is further improved by introducing automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in commercial and residential applications. The AI-powered robots help detect the cleaning areas and can differentiate between dirt and other objects in the area to be cleaned. It helps with precise navigation and has enhanced obstacle avoidance capability. Thus, such benefits of AI-powered-cleaning robots lead to adoption, encouraging market players to innovate offerings to attract more customers. For instance, in September 2022, iRobot Corporation launched Roomba Combo j7+, the world's most advanced 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop with thoughtful iRobot OS 5.0 updates. It avoids more objects, cleans more detailed places, and provides better voice and personalization control across the product lineup.

The introduction of revolutionizing Industry 4.0 transforms how companies manufacture, process, and distribute their products. Incorporating new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, analytics, AI, and machine learning into industrial facilities boosts the market player’s operational and production efficiency. Intelligent cleaning robots across industrial facilities include automatic glass cleaning systems, wall climbing robots for boiler wall cleaning, mopping, vacuuming, and cleaning of industrial sites, polishing, building maintenance, and paint removal for vessels and tanks, etc. Such use of cleaning robots for industrial applications drives the demand from industrial facilities and encourages the market players to launch new products specific to industrial applications. For instance, in April 2023, Avidbots launched Neo 2W, developed specifically for manufacturing environments and warehouses. It features a Debris Diverter, Advanced Obstacle Detection (AOD), and a Bulk Navigator, which allow the robot to navigate efficiently around obstacles and pick debris off warehouse floors.







Rising Smart Cities Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Cleaning Robot Market:

Worldwide, smart cities have been developed in both developed and developing countries. A smart city is a technologically modern urban area that uses different technologies to improve operations. It uses modern technologies such as advanced electronics gadgets equipped with IoT, AI, and machine learning capabilities to combine multiple standalone systems such as appliances, consumer electronics, and other environmental control systems. The governments of various countries are introducing several initiatives and making investments to develop smart cities. For example, India’s National Smart Cities Mission, launched by the Prime Minister in 2015, constantly aims to develop smart cities nationwide. In smart cities, residential cleaning robots are installed and are Wi-Fi enabled that can be controlled remotely with mobile and computer applications, which eases the communication between the smart building system and the device. Therefore, the rise in people residing or shifting towards smart cities owing to a growing inclination towards automation among the residents creates lucrative opportunities for the cleaning robot market growth.





Cleaning Robot Market: Segmental Overview

The market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential based on end-users. The residential segment has the largest cleaning robot market share. Cleaning robots are used in household applications for clothing care, mopping, vacuuming, etc. These robots are greatly used for the older population and the people with disabilities who cannot perform the activities. In addition, the growing urbanization, the development of smart cities, and more inclination of people towards adoption of automation in all aspects of the home, such as electricity, cleaning, and other things, is driving the segment’s growth. For indoor applications, these robots are used for window cleaning, floor cleaning, mopping, and outdoor activities; they help to lean lawn and pool.





Cleaning Robot Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG; Dyson Limited; Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.; TASKI Intellibot; iRobot Corporation; LG Electronics Inc.; Neato Robotics, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are a few of the key companies operating in the cleaning robot market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Samsung unveiled the Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ premium range of robotic vacuum cleaners for the Indian market. It consists of a dock that charges the vacuum cleaner and automatically empties the dustbin. It has a Digital Inverter Motor with a 210W suction capacity.

In March 2023, ECOVACS announced the launch of DEEBOT T10 OMNI, a robot vacuum cleaner, for the US market. It is equipped with auto-grade self-driving technology and smart assistant YIKO. It features the company's pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) technology and deep-clean solutions designed for the residential application.





