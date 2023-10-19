Global Data Center Transformation Market 2023-2028: Hybrid Cloud Adoption Reshaping Market Dynamics in Data Center Transformation

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Transformation Market by Service Type (Consolidation Services, Optimization Services, Automation Services, Infrastructure Management Services), Tier Type, Data Center Type, Data Center Size, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Data Center Transformation market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2028 and is instrumental in supporting the ongoing surge in cloud adoption and hybridization, making it a pivotal force in the data-driven revolution.

The Growth Story

The global data center transformation market is set to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2023 to USD 18.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The remarkable increase in cloud adoption and hybridization is a key driver of this growth.

Tier 3 Data Centers Shine

Within the data center transformation market, tier 3 data centers play a prominent role. These data centers are known for their advanced functionalities and impressive uptime availability, making them the preferred choice for many large companies. Uptime Institute has classified tier 3 data centers as those guaranteeing 99.982% availability, experiencing just 1.56 hours of downtime per year. These data centers feature N+1 redundancy, ensuring at least one backup component in case of system failure. Moreover, they offer a minimum of 72-hour power outage protection, enhancing reliability.

Healthcare Vertical Leads

The healthcare vertical is on a rapid growth trajectory in the data center transformation market, boasting the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare industry is generating an exponential amount of biomedical data, requiring robust data center infrastructure to support this growth. The shift from paper-based medical records to electronic health records (EHRs) necessitates secure data storage and management. Data centers are vital for facilitating telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, making healthcare more accessible and efficient. Healthcare organizations are increasingly using data analytics and big data for medical research, patient outcomes analysis, and population health management. Therefore, data center transformation is crucial to support these data-intensive activities.

Europe's Strong Presence

Europe is a significant player in the data center transformation market, holding the second-largest market share. The region's diverse business needs, stringent data privacy regulations, and robust IT scene contribute to its prominence. Europe's growing demand for hyperscale data center facilities and data center colocation, along with access to green power and favorable climatic conditions, is fueling its growth. The Netherlands, in particular, stands out as a hub for advanced hyperscale data center facilities, hosting the online services of major cloud providers.

Takeaways for Executives

Understanding the trajectory of the global data center transformation market is essential for businesses aiming to thrive in the evolving digital economy. This knowledge will serve as a catalyst for innovation and strategic success in an increasingly dynamic digital landscape.

Competitive landscape

The key technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco (US), NTT (Japan), HCLTech (India), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (India), Google (US), Wipro (India), Atos (France), TCS (India), Hitachi (Japan), NetApp (US), Mindteck (India), Bytes Technology Group (UK), General Datatech (US), Insight Enterprises (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NETSCOUT (US), Dyntek (US), Softchoice (Canada), InKnowTech (India), Rahi Systems (US), Blue Mantis (UK), GreenField Software (India), Hyperview (Canada), FlexiScale (UK), LiquidStack (US), RackBank Datacenters (India), and Vapor IO (US).

Most key players have adopted partnerships and product developments to cater to the demand for data center transformation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Digital Transformation, Cloud Adoption, Need for Cost/Energy Efficiency, and Legacy Modernization to Boost Data Center Transformation Market Growth

Consolidation Services Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Tier 4 Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Enterprise Data Center Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Large Data Centers Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

BFSI Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Asia-Pacific Expected to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Data Center Evolution

Increase in Cloud Adoption and Hybridization

Indispensable Requirements to Improve Data Center Uptime and Energy Efficiency

Proliferation of Data Center Colocation Facilities Globally

Data Explosion

Rise in Necessity to Tackle Significant Network Congestion Within Data Centers

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Complexity Related to Transformation

Opportunities

Rise in the Number of Data Center Facilities

Growing Demand for AI and Automation

Data Center Consolidation and Optimization

Challenges

Downtime and Disruption Challenge

Need to Partner with Other Vendors for Data Center Expertise

Case Study Analysis

Carhartt Delivered Cloud-First Strategy with IBM Turbonomic

Thai Government Used Schneider to Reduce Carbon Emission Footprints and Power Usage for Better Energy Efficiency

Animal Logic Selected Schneider's Prefabricated System for Enhancing Its Planning and Operational Performance

Seamless Cloud Migration Increased Scalability and Lowered Risk for Global Tech Provider GDT

Productivity and Customer Experience Enhanced with GDT's Data Center Solutions

Competitive Portfolio:

Accenture

Animal Logic

Atos

Blue Mantis

Bytes Technology Group

Carhartt

Cisco

Cognizant

Dell Technologies

Dyntek

FlexiScale

General Datatech (GDT)

Google

Greenfield Software

HCL Technologies

Hitachi

Hyperview

IBM

InKnowTech

Insight Enterprises

Liquidstack

Microsoft

Mindteck

NetApp

Netscout

NTT

Rackbank Datacenters

Rahi Systems

Schneider Electric

Softchoice

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Vapor IO

Wipro





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54m6vw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment