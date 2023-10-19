New Final Bond Terms for the Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2023

Danish Ship Finance issues new fixed rate non-callable bullet bond (SMB) with maturity date 1 January 2028.

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under the Danish Ship Finance A/S base prospectus dated 11 July 2023, as supplemented by the supplement to the base prospectus dated 30 August 2023, Danish Ship Finance issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms are stated below.

The Danish Ship Finance A/S Base Prospectus dated 11 July 2023, including the supplement there to and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download on Danish Ship Finance A/S’ website at http://www.shipfinance.dk/investor-relations/.

ISINCapital CentreCurrencyOpening dateMaturity
DK0004133808Institute in GeneralDKK23 October 20231 January 2028

Questions may be addressed to Head of Funding and Investor Relations, Jonas Kau, tel +45 33 33 93 33, IR@skibskredit.dk

