Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2030: Europe Leads the Charge in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Adoption

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles (EVs), wireless charging technology is emerging as a game-changer, propelling the global wireless charging market for electric vehicles from USD 0.080 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 1.279 billion by 2030. With the expansion of EVs worldwide and the development of wireless Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) energy transfer, the wireless charging market is experiencing substantial growth.

Wireless charging is becoming increasingly attractive due to the rise in sales of electric vehicles and its clear advantages over wired charging. The market is witnessing particularly lucrative opportunities in the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) segment, driven by prominent players such as INTIS Integrated Infrastructure Solutions GmbH in Germany and ENRX in Norway. The proliferation of smart road projects across Europe underscores the potential for Original Equipment (OE)-fitted wireless charging systems, especially for PHEVs.

Moreover, the Power Control Unit (PCU) segment in Europe is poised for significant growth. The UK and Germany, as hubs for electronic component manufacturing, are expected to be instrumental in this trend. The PCU is critical for ensuring the safety and efficiency of wireless charging for EVs, regulating power flow to prevent potential hazards and maximizing charging process efficiency, ultimately extending the life of an EV's battery.

Europe is taking the lead in the growth of the wireless charging market for electric vehicles, driven by the increasing sales of EVs equipped with wireless charging systems. Countries like Spain, Norway, Sweden, Austria, and the UK are witnessing a growing number of EV sales and charging stations. Innovations in this space are notable, with companies like WiTricity Corporation and ABT e-Line bringing wireless EV charging to the streets of Europe. These trends signify the exciting potential of the wireless charging market for electric vehicles.

The global wireless charging market for electric vehicles is expected to reach USD 1.279 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 48.4%.

The PHEVs segment is expected to have significant opportunities, particularly in Europe, as wireless charging technology for PHEVs and battery electric vehicles gains traction.

The power control unit (PCU) segment in Europe is set to grow, driven by electronic component manufacturing hubs in the UK and Germany.

The wireless charging market for electric vehicles comprises major manufacturers such as WiTricity Corporation (US), InductEV Inc. (US), Plugless Power Inc. (US), Electreon (Israel), HEVO Inc. (US), WAVE Charging (US), Mojo Mobility Inc. (US), etc.

Increasing Demand for EVs to Drive Market

Passenger Cars in Europe to Have Significant Growth from 2023 to 2030

Bevs to Lead Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles During Forecast Period

Above 7.7-11 Kw to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Magnetic Resonance Charging Segment to Lead Market from 2023 to 2030

Charging Type Market in Europe to Grow at Fastest Rate from 2023 to 2030

Vehicle Charging Pads Segment to Have Highest Growth from 2023 to 2030

Europe to Have Significant Market Growth During Forecast Period

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Growing Focus on Wireless V2G Energy Transfer

Rapid Development of Fast-Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

Rising Benefits of Wireless Charging

Strong Government Support for Emission-Free Electric Vehicles and Wireless Charging Solutions

High Cost of Upgrading to Wireless Charging Technology

Lower Charging Efficiency Than Wired Charging

Increasing Demand for Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

Reduced Prices of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Support from Governments for Wireless Charging

Increasing Investments in Dynamic Wireless Charging Technology

Minimizing Loss of Efficiency

High Investment in Developing Charging Infrastructure

Delta Electronics Deployed Wireless Charging Technology

Daihen Corporation Incorporated Wireless Charging Technology

Hevo Inc. Incorporated Wireless Charging to Meet Industry Standards

