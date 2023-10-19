Film Dressing Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for High-Quality Costumes and Accessories- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film dressing is a type of transparent, adhesive, and sterile dressing used in wound care and healthcare settings. It is a thin, flexible, and semi-permeable dressing that adheres to the skin and provides a protective barrier over wounds. Film dressings protect wounds and abrasions from external contaminants, such as dirt and bacteria, while allowing for moisture vapor exchange, promoting a moist wound healing environment.

The demand for simple-to-use wound care products, such as film dressings, that are patient-friendly and enable self-administration is likely to be driven by the move towards home-based healthcare and telemedicine. Due to its success in fostering an ideal environment for wound healing, Film Dressing Market is likely to play a significant role as evidence-based wound care practices continue to develop.

Key Highlights

In May 2022, At EWMA 2022, Winner Medical showcased its latest and industry-leading advanced wound care solutions such as Transparent Film Dressing, Bordered Silicone Foam Dressing with SAF and Antibiosis Series Products and its new product, the CMC dressing, launched during the exhibition. More than 110 nations have made extensive use of Winner Medical's wound care products as their principal means of treating both acute and chronic wounds brought on by traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, diabetes, immobility, and other conditions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: (Silicon Film Dressings, Polyurethane Film Dressings, and Others

(Silicon Film Dressings, Polyurethane Film Dressings, and Others By Applications: Burns, Ulcer Wounds, Minor Surgeries, and Others

Burns, Ulcer Wounds, Minor Surgeries, and Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce, and Others

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce, and Others By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Size and Growth

The global film dressing market is expected to witness a steady CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032. The Asia-Pacific region, with its large population and increasing healthcare infrastructure, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for film dressings.

Market Trends

The following are some of the key trends that are shaping the film dressing market:

Market Challenges

The following are some of the key challenges that are facing the film dressing market:

Analyst View

It is anticipated that the prevalence of chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers and pressure sores would rise as the population ages and the number of people with chronic illnesses like diabetes rises. Film dressings are useful for treating these wounds and accelerating healing. The use of film dressings for post-procedure wound care and incision site protection is becoming more prevalent with the growth of less invasive surgical procedures like endoscopy and laparoscopy.

Key Players

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

3M Company

BSN Medical

ConvaTec Inc.

Acelity Medical

Coloplast Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Conclusion

