Crawler Camera System Market worth $420.01 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawler camera systems, or robotic or inspection crawlers, are remote-controlled vehicles equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors. They are specifically designed to navigate through challenging environments such as pipelines, sewers, drainage systems, and other confined spaces where human access is limited or dangerous. These cameras can crawl through muck, scaling, and standing water. If they encounter a blockage, they send a clear image to the monitor and reverse to make room for cleaning the clogs or blockages.

Crawler Camera System Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $209.25 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $420.01 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

To guarantee safety, compliance, and optimal operational performance, industries like manufacturing, petrochemical, energy, and infrastructure focus on periodic inspections and maintenance. This trend will supplement the crawler camera system market demand during the forecast period. Adopting advanced digital robotic tools to reduce human intervention is expected to propel the demand for crawler camera system market growth during the forecast period.





Global Crawler Camera System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 209.25 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 420.01 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Component, Application, End-Users, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The camera and motorized mount are battery-powered and sealed to be intrinsically safe. Crawler camera systems can replace ultrasound and magnetic imaging, which are far more expensive and less adaptable to most field operations' conditions. Video recording and live streaming have eliminated time-consuming and costly digging or cutting to identify and locate problems.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the crawler camera market is an increasing deployment of crawler camera systems to capture high-definition images and videos of sewers and pipelines. Further, the crawler camera system market is poised for sustained growth as industries increasingly recognize the value of these robotic inspection solutions. With ongoing technological advancements and a growing emphasis on infrastructure maintenance and environmental protection, these devices are set to play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety, reliability, and sustainability of critical infrastructure worldwide.

Sometimes, a person's entry is impossible in pipes due to dimensional restraint. Thus, a crawler camera system appears to be an appropriate option for inspection, simultaneously reducing the risk to crews. This, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for crawler camera systems during the forecast period. Furthermore, advanced product launches by the manufacturers, which enable accurate and quick troubleshooting of pipelines, are anticipated to boost the crawler camera system market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, CUES Inc. announced the launch of a novel pipeline inspection system to decrease inadvertent downtime. However, despite a positive outlook, the crawler camera system is slightly complicated with numerous variables, such as software choice, which affects equipment that needs to be applied appropriately to get precise results. This trend is expected to obstruct the crawler camera system market growth over the forecast period.





Introduction of Magnetic Crawlers to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Crawler Camera System Market:

Magnetic crawlers have emerged as a groundbreaking solution in industrial applications and zero-waste initiatives. These innovative robotic systems have magnetic capabilities, allowing them to navigate and operate in challenging environments while contributing to sustainability. One of the standout features of magnetic crawlers is their ability to perform precise surface treatment applications. Industrial inspections frequently involve navigating tight spaces, complex structures, and hazardous conditions. Magnetic crawlers excel in such challenging environments thanks to their magnetic capabilities that allow them to adhere to surfaces while traversing intricate pathways. This unique attribute enhances the safety of inspections and enables a thorough evaluation of otherwise difficult surfaces. For instance, The Magg miniature magnetic crawler camera by Eddyfi offers a unique solution for high-definition remote visual inspection across various applications such as ship hull inspection, wind turbine inspection, tank car inspection, and pressure vessel inspection.

Similarly, Spectis Robotics Ltd. provides a watertight, compact, and maneuverable rover with an integrated PT crawler camera. The built-in rare earth magnets allow the vehicle to travel horizontally, vertically, and even upside down on all ferrous metal surfaces. Further, The integrated lighting on both sides of the vehicle guarantees ideal illumination of all objects.

The applications of crawler camera systems are never-ending. Technological advancements further add to this list of applications. A magnetic crawler camera system offers a unique high-definition remote visual inspection solution across various applications. Perfect for examining steel structures, this modular inspection robot offers adaptability from robotic inspection crawlers. New advances in machine vision and motion control technologies present tremendous opportunities for inspection systems. Owing to new developments in these important technologies, crawler camera systems can conduct inspections with a higher resolution and precision and much faster output. The applications of remote inspection tools and technologies in NDT (Non-destructive techniques) are increasing. This non-destructive testing (NDT) technique applies visual inspection of an area or object under examination without the technician being in the assessment area, i.e., inspection from a remote position. This area has had substantial technological developments, from early optical instruments (rigid borescopes) to crawler camera systems. Each of these developments brings novel capability levels to the visual inspection field.





Crawler Camera System Market: Segmental Overview

The Crawler camera system market by application is segmented into drain inspection, pipeline inspection, and tank void cavity or conduit inspection. In terms of revenue, drain inspection held a considerable share of the crawler camera system market in 2022. In the past, plumbers used to inspect residential drains or sewer lines. However, modern technology has made pinpointing leaks or other main sewer line issues easier. The crawler camera system is an essential tool for examining drainage and pipelines, and its video camera offers a real-time outlook on the existing drainage and pipeline condition. Drain inspection is important to take preemptive measures to avoid blockage or leakage. To achieve maintenance requirements, many end-users use a crawler camera system to examine the drains and sewer lines visually. These factors will likely fuel the segment's growth over the forecast period.





Crawler Camera System Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AM Industrial (UK) Ltd., Deep Trekker Inc., CUES Inc., iPEK International GmbH, Rausch Electronics USA, LLC, Eddyfi Technologies, Mini-Cam Ltd, Kummert GmbH, Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH, and Subsite Electronics are a few of the key companies operating in the Crawler camera system market. The market leaders focus on expansion and diversification, new product launches, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In June 2022, CUES Inc. launched a novel pipeline inspection system and troubleshooting kit named CUES REDI Kit for rugged durability to withstand the harshest environments found in pipeline and sewer systems.

April 2023, to lessen the time for repair work and smoothen water supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai, India, announced the use of state-of-the-art crawler cameras to detect the exact location of leaks in the waterways. The civic body’s water engineering department has invited tenders to use crawler cameras for two years.





