Global Smart Air Purifiers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: E-Retailing Expands Opportunities - Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Air Purifiers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is estimated at 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth

Smart Air Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Smart Air Purifiers by Technology

By Type

By End Use

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market

Developed Markets Account for Major Share

Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth

China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers

Competition

Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers

Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well for Market Growth

Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities

Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities

UV Light Filtration Technology for Smart Air Purifiers

Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative

Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market Expansion

Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market

Select New Product Launches

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver

Residential Replacements: An Important Driver

E-Retailing Expands Opportunities

Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Common Problems in Air Purifiers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 117 Featured)

Beurer GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Bissell, Inc.

Airgle Corporation

Bullsone Co., Ltd.

Coway Co., Ltd.

Blueair AB

Americair Corporation

Breville Pty., Ltd.

Arovast Corporation (Levoit)

Awair Inc.

Beijing Hike IoT Technology Co., Ltd.

Atlanta Healthcare

CarePod

Austin Air Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xle9lt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.