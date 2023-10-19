Global Smart Air Purifiers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: E-Retailing Expands Opportunities - Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Air Purifiers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is estimated at 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air Purifiers
- HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth
- Smart Air Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction
- Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Smart Air Purifiers by Technology
- By Type
- By End Use
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market
- Developed Markets Account for Major Share
- Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth
- China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers
- Competition
- Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (?g/m) for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020
- Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws Abundant Opportunities
- Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities
- UV Light Filtration Technology for Smart Air Purifiers
- Air Purifiers are Getting Smarter, Smaller, and More Innovative
- Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market Expansion
- Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market
- Select New Product Launches
- Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success
- Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver
- Residential Replacements: An Important Driver
- E-Retailing Expands Opportunities
- Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Common Problems in Air Purifiers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 117 Featured)
- Beurer GmbH
- Carrier Corporation
- Bissell, Inc.
- Airgle Corporation
- Bullsone Co., Ltd.
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Blueair AB
- Americair Corporation
- Breville Pty., Ltd.
- Arovast Corporation (Levoit)
- Awair Inc.
- Beijing Hike IoT Technology Co., Ltd.
- Atlanta Healthcare
- CarePod
- Austin Air Systems
