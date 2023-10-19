China Shenzhen, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Zuixiangui International Holding Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Group, signed a strategic partnership with Shengshi Jiaxiang Logistics Company, and further discussed matters related to the realization of strategic restructuring in the future.

Shengshi Jiaxiang (Beijing) Logistics Company is a is a third-party e-commerce warehouse distribution integration solution provider, Fafala Cloud warehouse project professional provides e-commerce overall logistics warehousing and distribution integration services.

Fafala Cloud Warehouse specializes in one-stop warehouse distribution service for 12 years, based on the national warehouse network, distribution network, intelligent system and other systems of Fafala Warehousing, providing enterprises with B2C, intra-city retail, B2B and cross-border e-commerce omnichannel integrated warehouse distribution services, which can cover cross-border e-commerce, live e-commerce, social e-commerce, community e-commerce, platform e-commerce, offline supermarkets, dealers, group leaders, small shops and other business situation. It has normal temperature warehouse, constant temperature warehouse, refrigerated and frozen warehouse, and the warehouse is equipped with 24-hour full monitoring.

The capital of the company locates in Tongzhou,Beijing.It has two major warehouse distribution bases, Beijing warehouse(5000㎡ 2 seats), Guangzhou warehouse(3500㎡ 2 seats), and Beijing third warehouse(5000㎡) is under construction. The business range is centered on the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Pearl River Delta region,then radiating the whole country,and it used to be the domestic strategic partner of Jingdong Cloud Warehouse and the earliest e-commerce warehousing and distribution enterprise in China.The company has sound facilities and equipment ,and its management service system is perfect.At present, normal temperature stereoscopic storage, fresh refrigerated and frozen storage, etc., is a professional third-party e-commerce warehouse and distribution integration service provider.The company has developed rapidly since its establishment, and has served nearly 1,500 e-commerce customers, and the average daily shipment volume of 100,000 orders as of September 2023. At present, the company has opened the live broadcast business of major platforms, and the browsing and transact volume has reached new highs. In 2023, it is expected to achieve operating income of more than 100,000,000 yuan.

About Trans Global Group Inc.

Trans Global Group Inc. is a U.S. holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company conducts business through PRC subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Ltd. (“ZXGSZ”), which is a wine distribution and retail sales company based in Guangdong province, China. With the mission to let the world taste Chinese wine, and let the world fall in love with “ZuiXianGui”. Through the offline and online promotion, TGGI hopes to deepen the customers’ impression of the brand and promote sales in China and globally. For more information, please visit: https://zuixianguijiufang.com.

