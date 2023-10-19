Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Expected to Reach $75.89 Billion by 2030, Driven by Shifting Fashion Trends and Growing Awareness of Winter Wear

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Fiber Outlook, By Distribution Channels - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market size was valued at USD 48.5 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 50.97 billion in 2022 to USD 75.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period (2023-2030).







The Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market is a thriving industry that caters to the demand for fashionable and functional outerwear for men. With a diverse range of styles, materials, and designs, the market offers a wide selection of coats and jackets to suit various climates and occasions.

Key factors driving the market include changing fashion trends, increasing awareness of the importance of winter wear, and rising disposable incomes. As consumers seek comfort, style, and protection from the elements, the market continues to experience steady growth and innovation.



Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Segmental Analysis

Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market is segmented on the basis of Fiber Outlook, Distribution Channels, and region.

Men's Coats and Jackets Market Analysis by Fiber Outlook



The Polyester segment dominated the Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market. Compounds with the ester functional group are present in polyester, a form of synthetic fiber. One of the most widely used fibers in the textile industry in the world, this fiber is made from petroleum. For the production of garments, this fiber provides a reliable and economically advantageous material. Since polyester fiber is resistant to a variety of external factors, consumers choose clothing produced from it.



The Cotton segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Because it is permeable and absorbent, cotton is primarily used in the textile industry to keep people comfortable in cool weather and absorb sweat. As cotton has no negative effects on the skin and is comfortable, it is one of the top favorites in the business compared to other synthetic and natural fibers. The market revenue has grown at a high rate as a result of this.



Men's Coats and Jackets Market Analysis by Distribution Channel



The Offline segment dominated the Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market. Almost 80% of the market in 2021 was distributed through offline distribution channels. Sports shops, wholesalers, and retail establishments are examples of offline channels. To physically inspect the goods they are buying, consumers prefer to purchase consumer goods, clothing, coats and jackets, and other products offline.



The Online growing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

To increase product sales, several manufacturers of these goods are selling their goods online and through e-commerce platforms. For the past few years, the percentage of people using the internet has seen a profitable increase. The e-commerce industry has grown significantly as a result, which has fuelled the expansion of this market segment

Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Regional Insights



Europe dominated the global market. The market income benefits from the economies of industrialized nations like Germany, the U.K., and France. Significant variables anticipated to impact the market's growth in this region include the population's financial independence, increased per capita income, and shifting fashion trends.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The regional market is expanding thanks in part to China and India. The region is seeing significant demand for clothing due to the expanding population, rising numbers of working women, and shifting fashion trends. Due to the affordable labor prices and easy access to raw materials, which leads to low production costs, many international corporations are developing in this region.



Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Dynamics

Drivers



Factors driving the Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market include shifting fashion trends, with consumers seeking vibrant colors, striking patterns, and distinctive styles to make a statement. The rise of athleisure, emphasizing comfort and functionality, has influenced jacket designs, leading to a surge in demand for lightweight, breathable, and stretchable materials that facilitate easy movement. Additionally, vintage and retro styles are experiencing a revival in men's fashion, inspiring designers to blend classic elements like tweed into contemporary coat and jacket designs. These trends reflect the ongoing evolution of men's outerwear preferences and drive innovation in the market.



Restraints



One of the primary challenges in the Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market is the escalation of production costs. Manufacturers might respond to these rising costs by raising prices on their products to safeguard profit margins. Consequently, higher retail prices could potentially dampen consumer demand and overall sales. Additionally, increased production costs could compress manufacturers' profit margins. To mitigate this issue, some manufacturers may opt to shift production to countries with lower production costs, leading to heightened competition and a greater supply of men's coats and jackets in the market, potentially resulting in lower prices.



Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Competitive Landscape



The Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market is distinguished by the existence of numerous well-established players as well as numerous small and medium-sized players. Companies are putting a lot of effort into new product introductions to keep up with consumer expectations as fashion consciousness changes. These programmed should increase the pace at which consumers accept the products. The suppliers are aggressively using organic and inorganic methods to spread their footprints worldwide.



Men's Coats and Jackets Market Recent Developments

In January 2023, During the HAHNENKAMM Races 2023, BOSS released a new perfect moment collaboration.

In December 2022, Patagonia announced plans to expand its used clothing program, Worn Wear, which encourages customers to repair and reuse their clothing rather than buying new items.

Trends



The Men's Coats and Jackets Market is witnessing a shift towards sustainability, with numerous brands embracing eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester, and sustainable wool in their products. By opting for these environmentally conscious materials, the industry aims to reduce its ecological footprint and promote social responsibility.

Moreover, brands are also incorporating sustainable practices into their production processes, such as utilizing renewable energy, conserving water, and minimizing waste generation. This growing commitment to sustainability not only benefits the environment but also appeals to eco-conscious consumers seeking ethical and eco-friendly fashion choices.



Global Men's Coats and Jackets Market Analysis



