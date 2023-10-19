LED Lighting, EV Charging, and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Hosts Q2 Call Tues., November 7th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2024 second quarter results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that morning.



Webcast / Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m58j8sn Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId0bbd47c7d8a45ebac4be8fb6a17e4ee

Pre-register using above URL to receive dial-in number and a unique PIN. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.



About Orion Energy Systems (www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

