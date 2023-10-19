Harvia Plc distributes a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 19, 2023 at 3.00 PM EEST





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2022, EUR 0.32 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 20.4.2023.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 20 April 2023, decided that EUR 0.64 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2022. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.32 per share, was paid 2 May 2023. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.32 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2023.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.32 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 23 October 2023. The dividend will be paid on 30 October 2023.





Further information:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO

tel: +358 40 505 6080

matias.jarnefelt@harvia.com

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 505 0440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





