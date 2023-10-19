Sandra Parrish Woodlief Joins CenExel as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel is proud to announce the appointment of Sandra Parrish Woodlief as its new Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. In this pivotal role, Sandra will spearhead the alignment of CenExel's corporate mission with strategic marketing efforts, effectively conveying the company's value proposition to customers. Additionally, she is responsible for patient recruitment and engagement, external thought leadership, reputation management, and media relations. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in life sciences communications, Sandra brings a wealth of knowledge from both corporate and agency experience, making her a dynamic addition to the CenExel leadership team.

Before joining CenExel, Sandra served as Global Head of Marketing at Median Technologies, an innovative medical imaging company. Her impressive career journey also includes over a decade at IQVIA. During this time, Sandra held various leadership roles, spearheading marketing initiatives addressing all phases of clinical development and drug commercialization. Prior to her tenure at IQVIA, Sandra served as a strategic marketing partner across a broad spectrum of industries, including: technology, energy, finance, and healthcare. Her contributions have significantly shaped the success and global recognition of renowned brands.

Sandra brings with her a degree in Communications and Mass Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, along with an exceptional skillset and strategic mindset. Her appointment is expected to have a transformative effect on CenExel's corporate marketing and communications strategy, driving sustained growth and success for the organization.

"I am thrilled to have Sandra Woodlief on board as our Chief Marketing and Communications Officer," said Stuart Goldblatt, CEO of CenExel. "Sandra's extensive experience, strategic acumen, and her track record of delivering results make her an ideal leader to guide our marketing and communications efforts. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization."

Sandra expressed her enthusiasm about joining CenExel, stating, “I am truly honored to be part of CenExel's mission to advance clinical research. Effective communication is vital in the life sciences—fostering trust, sharing knowledge, and empowering patients with the information they need to make informed health decisions. I am excited to work alongside the talented professionals at CenExel to communicate our value, strengthen our brand, and ultimately help our customers deliver transformative therapies to patients who need them the most.”

Sandra’s appointment as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at CenExel marks a significant milestone for the organization as it continues to expand its presence in the life sciences sector and enhance its commitment to excellence in clinical research.

About CenExel:

CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

