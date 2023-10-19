Muscle Stimulator Market Size Will Attain USD 720.43 Million by 2030, Registering a Promising CAGR of 3.55% - Exclusive Report by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global muscle stimulator market will grow from USD 545 million in 2022 and reach USD 720.43 million by 2030. The increasing geriatric population globally will augment the growth of muscle stimulators. With the increase in age, muscle mass is lost, and muscles become weak and lose strength. Furthermore, neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disorders are more prevalent in the elderly population. Chronic pain from arthritis is highly prevalent among senior citizens. Muscle stimulators are non-invasive and have minimal side effects, unlike pain-relief drugs. The non-invasive nature, faster recovery and rehabilitation of muscles make them a popular choice in the geriatric population. Therefore, the global geriatric population, which is expected to reach a million by 2050, will drive the muscle stimulator market.



Key Insight of the Muscle stimulator Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. The growing influence of the western fitness world through social media has contributed to the rising popularity and adoption of muscle stimulators in the region. The increasing number of musculoskeletal disorder patients also contributes to the rising demand. The rising awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle also drives the popularity of muscle stimulators in the region. the increasing expenditure on revamping the sports industry of the countries to improve their performances at world stages has led to the adoption of advanced and novel muscle stimulator devices. These devices improve recovery time, strengthen and tone muscles and help in muscle therapy. Therefore, the adoption of novel devices to improve athlete performances by the sports industries of the region will contribute to the market's growth.



During the forecast period, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation segment will augment the muscle stimulator market.



The product type segment is divided into neuromuscular electrical stimulation, interferential, microcurrent electrical neuromuscular stimulation, functional electrical stimulation, burst mode alternating current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and others. The neuromuscular electrical stimulation segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 33% in 2022.



The pain management segment dominated the global muscle stimulator market in 2022.



The application segment is divided into pain management, neurological disorder, muscle atrophy, musculoskeletal disorder, muscle spasticity & spasms, muscle rehabilitation, muscle toning & strengthening, and others. The pain management segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 41% in 2022.



The portable segment will augment the muscle stimulator market during the forecast period.



The modality segment is divided into portable, handheld and table-top. The portable segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 53% in 2022.



The physical therapy and rehabilitation centres segment dominated the global muscle stimulator market in 2022.



The end-user segment is divided into physical therapy & rehabilitation clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, hospitals, sports clinics, home care, and others. The physical therapy and rehabilitation centres segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 43% in 2022.



Advancement in market



November 2022 – With its newly redesigned Wired 3.0 muscle stimulation device, Compex, a world pioneer in muscle stimulator technology, is elevating muscle warm-up, recovery, injury prevention, strength training, and pain management to a new level. Three kits are available for the upgraded muscle stimulator to accommodate various levels of athletic ability: Sport EliteTM, PerformanceTM, and Edge Each of the three kits includes a variety of programmes to help with pain relief, boosting strength, and accelerating recovery. The Sport EliteTM kit has the most programmes (10), followed by the PerformanceTM kit with six, and the EdgeTM kit with four.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the thriving fitness and sports industry



As individuals become more aware of the benefits of living an active lifestyle for a healthy body and mind, more and more people are going to the gym. Many fitness influencers, online celebrities, and other athletes motivate people to work out. People have also started exercising due to the increased danger of cardiovascular illnesses and other acute or chronic disorders. The Covid-19 pandemic's devastating effects on millions of people demonstrated how crucial healthy organs are to fending any foreseeable health risks. People's awareness of muscle treatment, toning, recuperation, and strengthening has expanded with the rise in healthy lifestyle activity. Muscle stimulators are perfect for achieving the goals mentioned earlier. Manufacturers of muscle stimulators have partnered with gyms, fitness influencers, sports clinics, and retail outlets, and they have also run advertising campaigns to promote their products. The global market will therefore be driven by the increasing adoption of muscle stimulators in the thriving fitness and sports industry.



Restraint: side-effects associated with improper overuse of muscle stimulators



Electric stimulation is used in muscle stimulators. the devices must be handled gently to prevent skin bruising, irritation, pain, redness, or electric shock. However, improper usage or overuse of these devices might result in skin bruising, irritation, pain, or itching. Following such incidents, the product image and brand reputation are damaged, lowering consumer demand. Inattention on the user's part when utilizing these devices may also have unfavourable effects. Therefore, the market's expansion will be hampered by insufficient instruction manuals outlining how to utilize muscle stimulators and the possible consequences of overusing them.



Opportunities: technological advancements



Manufacturers or developers of muscle stimulators are aware of the fast-paced modern lifestyle and the need for flexible medical devices and thereby have invested heavily in the creation of versatile muscle stimulators. They are now wearable or connectable to mobile devices so that their progress is monitored. Given the rising research and development, more effective muscle-specific products are being introduced regularly in the global market. The development of more efficient, adaptable, and reasonably priced products is made possible by technological advancements. With the prevalence of musculoskeletal illnesses increasing globally, such advancements are projected to present profitable business prospects to all industry participants and boost the market for muscle stimulators worldwide.



Challenge: Cheaper alternative muscle therapy options



Each nation has its own technique, method, or apparatus that may be utilized separately or in combination for muscle rehabilitation, recovery, relaxation, or toning. These techniques have been tried and are true to work. They may be carried out in-home care settings by professionals or clients. These alternative therapies or methods of muscle stimulation are less expensive than muscle stimulators. Adopting alternative therapies is also influenced by the unease around using electrical or electric-powered muscle stimulation devices. As a result, the availability of alternative options will hamper market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the Muscle stimulator market are:



• AxioBionics LLC

• Beurer GmbH

• BioMedical Life Systems Inc.

• Colfax Corporation

• DJO Global Inc.

• NeuroMetrix Inc.

• OG Wellness Technologies Co. Ltd.

• OMRON Corporation

• Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

• Zynex Medical



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

• Interferential

• Microcurrent Electrical Neuromuscular Stimulation

• Function Electrical Stimulation

• Burst Mode Alternating Current

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

• Others



By Application



• Pain Management

• Neurological Disorder

• Muscle Atrophy

• Musculoskeletal Disorder

• Muscle Spasticity & Spasms

• Muscle Rehabilitation

• Muscle Toning & Strengthening

• Others



By Modality



• Portable

• Handheld

• Table Top



By End User



• Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Hospitals

• Sports Clinics

• Home Care

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



