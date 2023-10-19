Basketball Shoe Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global Basketball Shoe Market size is valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
The basketball shoe market is influenced by lifestyle changes and trends taking place in the market and is attracting the younger generation towards increasing the sales of the basketball shoe market.
The fusion of streetwear culture with basketball shoes has led to collaborations between shoe brands and streetwear designers. Limited-edition releases and exclusive partnerships generate excitement among consumers. This fusion between streetwear culture and basketball shoes is expected to contribute notably to the growth of the basketball shoe market.
Moreover, the rising e-commerce and online retail are expected to make a positive impact on the basketball shoe market. The growth of e-commerce and online retail platforms has made basketball shoes easily accessible to consumers worldwide. Online shopping offers convenience and a wide range of options.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the basketball shoe market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, material, sales channel, application, end user, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the basketball shoe market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the basketball shoe market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-basketball-shoe-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Basketball Shoe Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of the application, the daily wear segment is anticipated to capture the major market share due to the prevalence of trends, and changing lifestyles are anticipated to push the sales of the basketball shoes market.
- Based on the sales channel, the online sales channel is anticipated to cover a significant market share as the online segment offers flexibility and doorstep delivery which makes it more popular among the younger generation.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 2.5 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 3.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Dominant Segment
|Online Sales Channel
|Leading Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-basketball-shoe-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the basketball shoe market include,
- In May 2023, Nike released new basketball shoes that have self-lacing technology.
- In February 2022, Authentic Brands Group a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, announced a new and enhanced partnership with Foot Locker, Inc., the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, for the Reebok brand within the US.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the basketball shoe market growth include Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Underdog Basketball Ltd, Cravatex Brands Limited (FILA), New Balance, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., Peak Sport, Li-Ning Studio LLP, Galaxy Active LLC, Xtep International Holdings Limited, and ASICS Corporation among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-basketball-shoe-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the basketball shoe market based on type, material, sales channel, application, end user, and region
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- High Top
- Mid Top
- Low Top
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material
- Synthetic
- Leather
- Mesh
- Others
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Daily Wear
- Competition
- Amateur Sports
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Individual
- Institutional
- Global Basketball Shoe Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Basketball Shoe Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Basketball Shoe Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Basketball Shoe Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Basketball Shoe Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Basketball Shoe Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Basketball Shoe Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Basketball Shoe Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-basketball-shoe-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Basketball Shoe Report:
- What will be the market value of the basketball shoe market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the basketball shoe market?
- What are the market drivers of the basketball shoe market?
- What are the key trends in the basketball shoe market?
- Which is the leading region in the basketball shoe market?
- What are the major companies operating in the basketball shoe market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the basketball shoe market?
Running a Year End Discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-basketball-shoe-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Baby Prams & Strollers Market- Global baby prams & strollers market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% during the period 2019-2028.
- Global Tennis Training Equipment Market- Market Intelligence and Forecast Analysis By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Playing Environment, By Region and Competitive Landscape
- Global Air Purifiers Market -Global air purifiers market is expected to witness a significant growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
- Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market - Global smart kitchen appliances market is estimated to exhibit a strong CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.
- Global Hair Extensions Market - Global hair extensions market stood at US$ 7.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 5.3% in the period of 2022-2028.
- Global Dishwashing Products Market - Global Dishwashing Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global DJ Headphone Market - Global DJ Headphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Cricket Helmet Market - Global Cricket Helmet Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Commercial Dishwashers Market- Global Commercial Dishwashers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest