 Amarin to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with Patrick Holt, President & CEO, and members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



To enhance engagement with the company’s shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, Amarin is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Amarin management during the earnings call.

Starting on October 19th at 8:00 am ET, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/amarin-2023-q3. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The conference call with management will follow the release of the Company’s third quarter 2023 financial results in the pre-market hours.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:



Access to the live call:

Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com

Dial in within the United States: 877-545-0523

International dial in: 973-528-0016

Access Code: 991868

Access to replay:

Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010

International dial in: 919-882-2331

Access Code: 49172



A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin

Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com) and the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

