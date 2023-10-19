HOMB on Track for $400 Million Year

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023:

MetricQ3 2023Q2 2023Q1 2023Q4 2022Q3 2022
Net income$98.5 million$105.3 million$103.0 million$115.7 million$108.7 million
Total revenue (net)$245.4 million$257.2 million$248.8 million$272.3 million$256.3 million
Income before income taxes$129.3 million$136.9 million$132.9 million$148.4 million$142.0 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$130.6 million$140.9 million$134.1 million$153.4 million$142.0 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)52.70%53.23%53.43%54.50%55.39%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)53.23%54.78%53.91%56.34%55.39%
ROA1.78%1.90%1.84%1.98%1.81%
NIM4.19%4.28%4.37%4.21%4.05%
Purchase accounting accretion$2.4 million$2.7 million$3.2 million$3.5 million$4.6 million
ROE10.65%11.63%11.70%13.29%12.25%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)17.62%19.39%19.75%22.96%20.93%
Diluted earnings per share$0.49$0.52$0.51$0.57$0.53
Non-performing assets to total assets0.42%0.28%0.33%0.27%0.27%
Common equity tier 1 capital14.0%13.6%13.2%12.9%13.0%
Leverage12.4%11.9%11.4%10.9%10.4%
Tier 1 capital14.0%13.6%13.2%12.9%13.0%
Total risk-based capital17.6%17.3%16.8%16.5%16.7%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.00%2.01%2.00%2.01%2.09%
Book value per share$18.06$18.04$17.87$17.33$16.94
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)10.9010.8710.7110.179.82

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“In the past 12 months, we have paid out $143.3 million in dividends, have repurchased 2,250,900 shares of stock for $51.0 million and have taken an additional mark to the available-for-sale portfolio of $43.1 million and were still able to grow tangible book value(1) by 11.1% from $9.82 per share to $10.90 per share. This feat deserves a shout out to all our people for an outstanding job during a tough economy,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

“We are continuing to build on our fortress balance sheet with both peer leading reserves and capital,” said Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank.

Liquidity and Funding Sources

At September 30, 2023, the Company held $1.78 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $1.38 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $228.1 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $172.7 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company’s practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $4.33 billion in net available external liquidity as of September 30, 2023. This included $5.09 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $2.00 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $3.09 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of September 30, 2023. The $2.00 billion consisted of $750.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.25 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $1.39 billion in liquidity with the FRB as of September 30, 2023, of which $250.0 million has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $1.14 billion in net available liquidity with the FRB as of September 30, 2023. The $1.14 billion consisted of $80.9 million available from the Discount Window and $1.06 billion available through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). As of September 30, 2023, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers’ Bank (FNBB) and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $6.12 billion net available liquidity as of September 30, 2023, which consisted of $1.78 billion of net available internal liquidity and $4.33 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company’s available liquidity as of September 30, 2023 is available below.

(in thousands)Total Available Amount Used Net Availability
Internal Sources     
Unpledged investment securities (market value)$1,382,775  $  $1,382,775 
Cash at FRB 228,114      228,114 
Other liquid cash accounts 172,708      172,708 
Total Internal Liquidity 1,783,597      1,783,597 
External Sources     
FHLB 5,089,340   1,995,990   3,093,350 
FRB Discount Window 80,919      80,919 
BTFP (par value) 1,309,205   250,000   1,059,205 
FNBB 55,000      55,000 
Other 45,000      45,000 
Total External Liquidity 6,579,464   2,245,990   4,333,474 
Total Available Liquidity$8,363,061  $2,245,990  $6,117,071 


The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held approximately $7.95 billion in uninsured deposits of which $568.5 million were intercompany subsidiary deposit balances and $2.65 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $4.73 billion. This represents approximately 28.7% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $1.38 billion.

(in thousands)As of
September 30, 2023
Uninsured Deposits$7,952,922 
Intercompany Subsidiary and Affiliate Balances 568,511 
Collateralized Deposits 2,650,369 
Net Uninsured Position$4,734,042 
  
Total Available Liquidity$6,117,071 
Net Uninsured Position 4,734,042 
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits$1,383,029 


In the event the Company’s $4.73 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors on the first day of the third quarter of 2023 and the Company utilized available BTFP funding, which remained outstanding during the entire quarter, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $65.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2023. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity without selling our investment securities. In this event, because of the high profitability levels of HOMB, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.20% for the period ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 was $98.5 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $94.7 million(1), and $0.47 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Our net interest margin was 4.19% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to 4.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The yield on loans was 6.98% and 6.84% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, as average loans decreased from $14.26 billion to $14.19 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.55% as of September 30, 2023, from 2.27% as of June 30, 2023, while average interest-bearing balances decreased from $12.42 billion to $12.24 billion.

During the third quarter of 2023, there was $521,000 of event interest expense compared to event interest income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $2.4 million and $2.7 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $29.9 million and $32.5 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $203.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, and $209.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. This reduction in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was the result of a $10.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in interest income. The $10.3 million increase in interest expense was due to an $8.6 million increase in interest expense on deposits, a $1.6 million increase in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds and a $223,000 increase in interest expense on securities sold under agreement to repurchase. The increase in interest expense is a result of the current high interest rate environment. The $4.4 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $6.3 million increase in loan interest income, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks and a $529,000 decrease in investment income. The increase in interest income is also a result of the current high interest rate environment.

The Company reported $43.4 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023. The most important components of third quarter non-interest income were $10.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.2 million from other income, $4.7 million from trust fees, $4.5 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities, $3.1 million in mortgage lending income, $2.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other and $1.2 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance. The $6.2 million in other income includes $338,000 in non-taxable bank owned life insurance “BOLI” death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $114.8 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $25.7 million in other operating expense, $15.5 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.1 million in data processing expenses. For the third quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 45.53%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 46.44%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.27 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $14.18 billion at June 30, 2023. Total deposits were $16.52 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $17.00 billion at June 30, 2023. Total assets were $21.95 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $22.13 billion at June 30, 2023.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company experienced approximately $90.9 million in loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $145.3 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.01 billion at September 30, 2023. Our remaining markets experienced $54.4 million in organic loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.64% and 0.43% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% and 0.28% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $2.9 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 were $12.6 million, $17.3 million, $27.2 million, $372,000, $3.0 million and $30.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $90.9 million. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $12.8 million, $17.5 million, $27.5 million, $372,000, $3.0 million and $30.4 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $91.6 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.6 million at September 30, 2023, or 2.00% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $285.7 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 314.29% and 472.23% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.65 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $3.65 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of approximately $0.8 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $62.0 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by the $57.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $5.7 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $18.06 at September 30, 2023, compared to $18.04 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.90(1) at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.87(1) at June 30, 2023.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 19, 2023. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/682811524. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=353e41be&confId=55500. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 488667. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 746951, which will be available until October 26, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “on track” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
           
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks $229,474  $275,656  $250,841  $263,893  $268,929 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  258,605   335,535   437,213   460,897   1,311,492 
Cash and cash equivalents  488,079   611,191   688,054   724,790   1,580,421 
Federal funds sold  3,925   1,550         2,700 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  3,472,173   3,645,013   3,772,138   4,041,590   4,085,102 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,283,475   1,285,150   1,286,373   1,287,705   1,251,007 
Total investment securities  4,755,648   4,930,163   5,058,511   5,329,295   5,336,109 
Loans receivable  14,271,833   14,180,972   14,386,634   14,409,480   13,829,311 
Allowance for credit losses  (285,562)  (285,683)  (287,169)  (289,669)  (289,203)
Loans receivable, net  13,986,271   13,895,289   14,099,465   14,119,811   13,540,108 
Bank premises and equipment, net  397,093   397,315   402,094   405,073   411,479 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  691   725   425   546   365 
Cash value of life insurance  213,351   213,090   214,792   213,693   212,619 
Accrued interest receivable  110,946   101,066   102,740   103,199   88,671 
Deferred tax asset, net  222,741   206,430   193,334   209,321   228,979 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353 
Core deposit intangible  51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455   60,932 
Other assets  322,617   317,857   304,609   321,152   300,634 
Total assets $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,280,429  $4,598,593  $4,945,729  $5,164,997  $5,540,539 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  10,786,087   11,169,940   11,392,566   11,730,552   11,968,519 
Time deposits  1,452,229   1,228,358   1,107,171   1,043,234   1,033,266 
Total deposits  16,518,745   16,996,891   17,445,466   17,938,783   18,542,324 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  160,120   160,349   138,742   131,146   121,555 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  1,001,550   701,550   650,000   650,000   400,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  175,367   173,426   212,887   196,877   192,908 
Subordinated debentures  439,982   440,129   440,275   440,420   440,568 
Total liabilities  18,295,764   18,472,345   18,887,370   19,357,226   19,697,355 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  2,023   2,026   2,032   2,034   2,042 
Capital surplus  2,363,210   2,366,560   2,375,754   2,386,699   2,404,388 
Retained earnings  1,640,171   1,578,176   1,509,400   1,443,087   1,361,040 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (350,530)  (292,678)  (256,301)  (305,458)  (307,455)
Total stockholders' equity  3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885   3,526,362   3,460,015 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
Interest income:              
Loans $249,464  $243,152  $236,997  $221,280  $195,841  $729,613  $507,062 
Investment securities              
Taxable  34,520   34,751   35,288   33,639   28,273   104,559   58,294 
Tax-exempt  7,868   7,932   7,963   7,855   8,069   23,763   20,501 
Deposits - other banks  2,328   3,729   4,685   10,109   10,763   10,742   19,001 
Federal funds sold  82   68   6   12   9   156   13 
Total interest income  294,262   289,632   284,939   272,895   242,955   868,833   604,871 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  78,698   70,147   59,162   47,019   23,347   208,007   38,970 
Federal funds purchased  1   2            3   2 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  8,161   6,596   6,190   5,388   1,917   20,947   5,688 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,344   1,121   868   701   434   3,333   729 
Subordinated debentures  4,121   4,123   4,124   4,121   4,153   12,368   16,472 
Total interest expense  92,325   81,989   70,344   57,229   29,851   244,658   61,861 
Net interest income  201,937   207,643   214,595   215,666   213,104   624,175   543,010 
Provision for credit losses on loans  2,800   2,300   1,200   5,000      6,300   45,170 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  (1,500)              (1,500)  11,410 
Provision for credit losses on investment securities     1,683            1,683   2,005 
Total credit loss expense  1,300   3,983   1,200   5,000      6,483   58,585 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  200,637   203,660   213,395   210,666   213,104   617,692   484,425 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,062   9,231   9,842   10,134   10,756   29,135   26,980 
Other service charges and fees  10,128   11,763   11,875   10,363   13,951   33,766   34,225 
Trust fees  4,660   4,052   4,864   3,981   3,980   13,576   8,874 
Mortgage lending income  3,132   2,650   2,571   3,566   4,179   8,353   14,091 
Insurance commissions  562   518   526   453   601   1,606   1,739 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,170   1,211   1,104   1,079   1,089   3,485   2,721 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,916   2,922   2,794   2,814   1,741   8,632   6,384 
Gain on SBA loans  97      139   30   58   236   153 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     917   7   10   (13)  924   5 
Gain on OREO, net     319      13      319   487 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  4,507   783   (11,408)  1,032   (2,628)  (6,118)  (2,304)
Other income  6,179   15,143   11,850   23,185   9,487   33,172   25,096 
Total non-interest income  43,413   49,509   34,164   56,660   43,201   127,086   118,451 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  64,512   64,534   64,490   64,249   65,290   193,536   174,636 
Occupancy and equipment  15,463   14,923   14,952   14,884   15,133   45,338   38,533 
Data processing expense  9,103   9,151   8,968   9,062   8,747   27,222   25,880 
Merger and acquisition expenses                    49,594 
Other operating expenses  25,684   27,674   26,234   30,708   25,176   79,592   68,081 
Total non-interest expense  114,762   116,282   114,644   118,903   114,346   345,688   356,724 
Income before income taxes  129,288   136,887   132,915   148,423   141,959   399,090   246,152 
Income tax expense  30,835   31,616   29,953   32,736   33,254   92,404   56,577 
Net income $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $306,686  $189,575 
               



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.57  $0.53  $1.51  $0.99 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  0.47   0.51   0.54   0.53   0.54   1.51   1.40 
Basic earnings per common share  0.49   0.52   0.51   0.57   0.53   1.51   0.99 
Dividends per share - common  0.18   0.18   0.18   0.165   0.165   0.54   0.495 
Book value per common share  18.06   18.04   17.87   17.33   16.94   18.06   16.94 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  10.90   10.87   10.71   10.17   9.82   10.90   9.82 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  202,526   202,793   203,456   203,924   204,829   202,921   191,584 
Average diluted shares outstanding  202,650   202,923   203,625   204,179   205,135   203,068   191,941 
End of period common shares outstanding  202,323   202,573   203,168   203,434   204,219   202,323   204,219 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.98%  1.81%  1.84%  1.13%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.84%  1.83%  1.84%  1.61%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  2.15%  1.97%  2.01%  1.23%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  2.00%  1.99%  2.00%  1.74%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  13.29%  12.25%  11.32%  7.71%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  12.35%  12.39%  11.30%  10.91%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  22.96%  20.93%  18.90%  12.71%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  21.33%  21.16%  18.87%  18.00%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  23.33%  21.29%  19.24%  13.03%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  21.70%  21.52%  19.22%  18.32%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
Efficiency ratio  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  42.44%  43.24%  44.76%  52.44%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  43.07%  42.97%  44.86%  45.13%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.19%  4.28%  4.37%  4.21%  4.05%  4.28%  3.67%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $1,293  $1,494  $1,628  $2,017  $2,437  $4,415  $6,646 
Total revenue (net)  245,350   257,152   248,759   272,326   256,305   751,261   661,461 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  130,588   140,870   134,115   153,423   141,959   405,573   304,737 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  125,743   137,308   142,062   142,567   143,522   405,113   350,576 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  54.50%  55.39%  53.12%  37.21%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  50.52%  56.00%  53.06%  53.00%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  56.34%  55.39%  53.99%  46.07%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  52.35%  56.00%  53.92%  53.00%
Total purchase accounting accretion $2,431  $2,660  $3,172  $3,497  $4,578  $8,263  $12,844 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  29,915   32,546   35,482   38,552   42,050   32,656   37,889 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Hurricane expense $  $  $  $176  $  $  $ 
Advertising  2,295   2,098   2,231   2,567   2,024   6,624   5,407 
Amortization of intangibles  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   2,477   7,432   6,376 
Electronic banking expense  3,709   3,675   3,330   3,914   3,828   10,714   9,718 
Directors' fees  417   538   460   358   354   1,415   1,133 
Due from bank service charges  282   286   273   273   316   841   982 
FDIC and state assessment  2,794   3,220   3,500   2,224   2,146   9,514   6,204 
Insurance  878   927   889   1,003   959   2,694   2,702 
Legal and accounting  1,514   1,436   1,088   5,962   1,581   4,038   3,439 
Other professional fees  2,117   2,774   2,284   2,552   2,466   7,175   6,329 
Operating supplies  860   763   738   690   681   2,361   2,430 
Postage  491   586   501   602   614   1,578   1,476 
Telephone  544   573   528   576   593   1,645   1,314 
Other expense  7,306   8,320   7,935   7,333   7,137   23,561   20,571 
Total other operating expenses $25,684  $27,674  $26,234  $30,708  $25,176  $79,592  $68,081 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  86.40%  83.43%  82.47%  80.33%  74.58%
Common equity to assets  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%  15.41%  14.94%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%  9.66%  9.24%
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,614,259  $5,480,738  $5,524,125  $5,632,063  $5,156,438 
Construction/land development  2,154,030   2,201,514   2,160,514   2,135,266   2,232,906 
Agricultural  336,160   340,067   342,814   346,811   330,748 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,808,248   1,790,218   1,748,231   1,748,551   1,704,850 
Multifamily residential  444,239   455,754   637,633   578,052   525,110 
Total real estate  10,356,936   10,268,291   10,413,317   10,440,743   9,950,052 
Consumer  1,153,461   1,156,273   1,173,325   1,149,896   1,120,250 
Commercial and industrial  2,195,678   2,288,646   2,368,428   2,349,263   2,268,750 
Agricultural  332,608   297,743   250,851   285,235   313,693 
Other  233,150   170,019   180,713   184,343   176,566 
Loans receivable $14,271,833  $14,180,972  $14,386,634  $14,409,480  $13,829,311 
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $285,683  $287,169  $289,669  $289,203  $294,267 
Loans charged off  3,449   4,726   4,288   5,379   6,313 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  528   940   588   845   1,249 
Net loans charged off  2,921   3,786   3,700   4,534   5,064 
Provision for credit losses - loans  2,800   2,300   1,200   5,000    
Balance, end of period $285,562  $285,683  $287,169  $289,669  $289,203 
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.08%  0.11%  0.10%  0.13%  0.15%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.00%  2.01%  2.00%  2.01%  2.09%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $84,184  $49,627  $65,401  $51,011  $56,796 
Loans past due 90 days or more  6,674   10,869   8,567   9,845   4,898 
Total non-performing loans  90,858   60,496   73,968   60,856   61,694 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  691   725   425   546   365 
Other non-performing assets  64   64   74   74   104 
Total other non-performing assets  755   789   499   620   469 
Total non-performing assets $91,613  $61,285  $74,467  $61,476  $62,163 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  314.29%  472.23%  388.23%  475.99%  468.77%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.64%  0.43%  0.51%  0.42%  0.45%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.42%  0.28%  0.33%  0.27%  0.27%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $197,336  $2,328   4.68% $320,039  $3,729   4.67%
Federal funds sold  4,859   82   6.70%  5,350   68   5.10%
Investment securities - taxable  3,598,513   34,520   3.81%  3,718,320   34,751   3.75%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,272,680   9,034   2.82%  1,280,781   9,332   2.92%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,191,461   249,591   6.98%  14,259,647   243,246   6.84%
Total interest-earning assets  19,264,849   295,555   6.09%  19,584,137   291,126   5.96%
Non-earning assets  2,637,585       2,643,267     
Total assets $21,902,434      $22,227,404     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $10,923,936  $68,067   2.47% $11,242,988  $62,637   2.23%
Time deposits  1,319,126   10,631   3.20%  1,174,925   7,510   2.56%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,243,062   78,698   2.55%  12,417,913   70,147   2.27%
Federal funds purchased  54   1   7.35%  123   2   6.52%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  154,687   1,344   3.45%  143,969   1,121   3.12%
FHLB borrowed funds  773,345   8,161   4.19%  679,445   6,596   3.89%
Subordinated debentures  440,054   4,121   3.72%  440,201   4,123   3.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,611,202   92,325   2.69%  13,681,651   81,989   2.40%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,434,394       4,717,623     
Other liabilities  189,499       197,936     
Total liabilities  18,235,095       18,597,210     
Shareholders' equity  3,667,339       3,630,194     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $21,902,434      $22,227,404     
Net interest spread      3.40%      3.56%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $203,230   4.19%   $209,137   4.28%
             



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $313,637  $10,742   4.58% $2,899,620  $19,001   0.88%
Federal funds sold  3,577   156   5.83%  1,593   13   1.09%
Investment securities - taxable  3,726,710   104,559   3.75%  3,442,854   58,294   2.26%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,280,947   27,848   2.91%  1,139,628   26,709   3.13%
Loans receivable - FTE  14,307,358   729,943   6.82%  12,547,275   507,500   5.41%
Total interest-earning assets  19,632,229   873,248   5.95%  20,030,970   611,517   4.08%
Non-earning assets  2,640,096       2,308,827     
Total assets $22,272,325      $22,339,797     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,246,350  $185,560   2.21% $11,420,566  $36,031   0.42%
Time deposits  1,189,620   22,447   2.52%  1,035,340   2,939   0.38%
Total interest-bearing deposits  12,435,970   208,007   2.24%  12,455,906   38,970   0.42%
Federal funds purchased  59   3   6.80%  294   2   0.91%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  144,603   3,333   3.08%  129,076   729   0.76%
FHLB borrowed funds  701,748   20,947   3.99%  400,004   5,688   1.90%
Subordinated debentures  440,199   12,368   3.76%  540,175   16,472   4.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  13,722,579   244,658   2.38%  13,525,455   61,861   0.61%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,729,515       5,363,770     
Other liabilities  197,498       161,402     
Total liabilities  18,649,592       19,050,627     
Shareholders' equity  3,622,733       3,289,170     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,272,325      $22,339,797     
Net interest spread      3.57%      3.47%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $628,590   4.28%   $549,656   3.67%



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $306,686  $189,575 
Pre-tax adjustments              
BOLI death benefits  (338)  (2,779)           (3,117)   
Merger and acquisition expenses                    49,594 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition                    58,585 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (4,507)  (783)  11,408   (1,032)  2,628   6,118   2,304 
Special dividend from equity investment                    (1,434)
TRUPS redemption fees                    2,081 
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense           (10,000)         
Recoveries on historic losses        (3,461)     (1,065)  (3,461)  (6,706)
Hurricane expense           176          
Total pre-tax adjustments  (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (10,856)  1,563   (460)  104,424 
Tax-effect of adjustments  (1,112)  (879)  1,961   (2,679)  393   (30)  25,569 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   (430)  78,855 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $94,720  $102,588  $108,948  $107,510  $109,875  $306,256  $268,430 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  202,650   202,923   203,625   204,179   205,135   203,068   191,941 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.49  $0.52  $0.51  $0.57  $0.53  $1.51  $0.99 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  (0.02)  (0.01)  0.03   (0.04)  0.01   0.00   0.41 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.47  $0.51  $0.54  $0.53  $0.54  $1.51  $1.40 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  1.78%  1.90%  1.84%  1.98%  1.81%  1.84%  1.13%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  1.72%  1.85%  1.95%  1.84%  1.83%  1.84%  1.61%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  1.95%  2.07%  2.00%  2.15%  1.97%  2.01%  1.23%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  1.87%  2.02%  2.12%  2.00%  1.99%  2.00%  1.74%
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(E-G))  1.78%  1.98%  1.99%  2.28%  2.10%  1.87%  1.29%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding excess liquidity: ((A+D)/(E-G))  1.71%  1.93%  2.11%  2.12%  2.13%  1.86%  1.83%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $306,686  $189,575 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   2,477   7,432   6,376 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,866   1,866   1,866   1,866   1,854   5,598   4,757 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   (430)  78,855 
Average assets (E)  21,902,434   22,227,404   22,695,855   23,187,005   23,778,769   22,272,325   22,339,797 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,454,639   1,459,034   1,452,933   1,294,971 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2022
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY             
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  10.65%  11.63%  11.70%  13.29%  12.25%  11.32%  7.71%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  10.25%  11.33%  12.38%  12.35%  12.39%  11.30%  10.91%
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  17.62%  19.39%  19.75%  22.96%  20.93%  18.90%  12.71%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  16.95%  18.90%  20.90%  21.33%  21.16%  18.87%  18.00%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  17.95%  19.74%  20.11%  23.33%  21.29%  19.24%  13.03%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  17.29%  19.24%  21.26%  21.70%  21.52%  19.22%  18.32%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $98,453  $105,271  $102,962  $115,687  $108,705  $306,686  $189,575 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  100,319   107,137   104,828   117,553   110,559   312,284   194,332 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (3,733)  (2,683)  5,986   (8,177)  1,170   (430)  78,855 
Average common equity (D)  3,667,339   3,630,194   3,569,592   3,454,005   3,519,296   3,622,733   3,289,170 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,450,478   1,452,951   1,455,423   1,454,639   1,459,034   1,452,933   1,294,971 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))  45.53%  44.00%  44.80%  42.44%  43.24%  44.76%  52.44%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))  46.44%  44.83%  43.42%  43.07%  42.97%  44.86%  45.13%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  52.70%  53.23%  53.43%  54.50%  55.39%  53.12%  37.21%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  50.72%  51.85%  56.63%  50.52%  56.00%  53.06%  53.00%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $130,588  $140,870  $134,115  $153,423  $141,959  $405,573  $304,737 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G) $125,743  $137,308  $142,062  $142,567  $143,522  $405,113  $350,576 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  53.23%  54.78%  53.91%  56.34%  55.39%  53.99%  46.07%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)  51.25%  53.40%  57.11%  52.35%  56.00%  53.92%  53.00%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $129,288  $136,887  $132,915  $148,423  $141,959  $399,090  $246,152 
Net interest income (B)  201,937   207,643   214,595   215,666   213,104   624,175   543,010 
Non-interest income (C)  43,413   49,509   34,164   56,660   43,201   127,086   118,451 
Non-interest expense (D)  114,762   116,282   114,644   118,903   114,346   345,688   356,724 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  1,293   1,494   1,628   2,017   2,437   4,415   6,646 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  (4,845)  (3,562)  7,947   (10,856)  1,563   (460)  104,424 
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)                    58,585 
Amortization of intangibles (H)  2,477   2,478   2,477   2,478   2,477   7,432   6,376 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $4,507  $783  $(11,408) $1,032  $(2,628) $(6,118) $(2,304)
Gain on OREO     319      13      319   487 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     917   7   10   (13)  924   5 
Special dividend from equity investment                    1,434 
BOLI death benefits  338   2,779            3,117    
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit           15,000          
Recoveries on historic losses        3,461      1,065   3,461   6,706 
Total non-interest income adjustments (I) $4,845  $4,798  $(7,940) $16,055  $(1,576) $1,703  $6,328 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Merger and acquisition expenses                    49,594 
Hurricane expense           176          
Legal expense - special lawsuit           5,000          
TRUPS redemption fees                    2,081 
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J) $  $  $  $5,176  $  $  $51,675 



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $18.06  $18.04  $17.87  $17.33  $16.94 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  10.90   10.87   10.71   10.17   9.82 
           
Total stockholders' equity (A) $3,654,874  $3,654,084  $3,630,885  $3,526,362  $3,460,015 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  202,323   202,573   203,168   203,434   204,219 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455   60,932 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  16.65%  16.51%  16.12%  15.41%  14.94%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  10.76%  10.65%  10.33%  9.66%  9.24%
           
Total assets (A) $21,950,638  $22,126,429  $22,518,255  $22,883,588  $23,157,370 
Total stockholders' equity (B)  3,654,874   3,654,084   3,630,885   3,526,362   3,460,015 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,394,353 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  51,023   53,500   55,978   58,455   60,932 

 

 