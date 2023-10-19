Evercare Launches Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercare, the lint roller experts since 1956, is introducing the Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover, the durable and convenient roller that is designed to help consumers keep pet hair at bay this shedding season and beyond. With dual-sided combs that allow for the use of each comb for different needs, the Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover ensures that cleanup around the home is a breeze, and that common areas are free of unwanted pet hair, human hair and lint.



Key features of the 2 in 1 Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover include:

A compact dual-sided roller that is reusable and simple to use

No batteries needed

A metal comb side that can help with deep cleaning needs on carpet, furniture and other sturdy/rough fabrics and surfaces

A delicate comb side that is ideal for use on clothes made with cotton, knit or other thin fabrics

Enhanced ergonomic handle designed to fit in your hand securely and comfortably



“As a company comprised of pet lovers, we are thrilled to deliver the Evercare Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover to our customers who are looking for extra cleaning support this shedding season,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “We know how much our consumers love their pets, but we also know that pet hair can be a challenge to remove from our homes and the common areas where our pets spend the most time with us. In creating this reusable pet hair and lint remover, we hope that pet owners will more easily be able to achieve a deeper clean this fall and save more with a reliable tool that they can use over and over.”

From stubborn pet hair to lint balls on apparel, the Evercare Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover helps users achieve quick results with ease. While shedding season can be overwhelming with noticeable pet hair being left everywhere, the convenient cleanup tool can be used in just about all the places pesky hairs latch onto, especially tight spaces along stairs, enabling users to tackle the season and keep the household looking fresh.

The Evercare Duo Pet Hair & Lint Remover retails for $9.99 and is available for purchase at Target and Amazon.

About Evercare

Evercare Lint Rollers go back to the origins of the lint roller itself--to the inventor of the first lint roller, Nicholas McKay, back in 1956. Mr. McKay founded the Hel-Mac Magik Lint Pic-up, which was available in more than 60,000 stores by 1973, while also leaving a lasting impression on the entire cleaning products business. Hel-Mac changed its company name to OneCARE and became a global manufacturer and distributor of lint rollers, fabric care, air deodorizers and drain care. The name Evercare became its proprietary lint roller brand, which is synonymous with lint and pet hair control in the American home today. In 2013, OneCARE and Evercare was acquired by the Bradshaw Home organization for its cleaning division.

