Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Leading Brands, Outlook, and Forecasts, 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market size is valued at US$ 12.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The sleepwear and loungewear market is influenced by various drivers that contribute to its growth and expansion. The growing awareness among individuals about the importance of self-care routines and relaxation has led to a higher demand for sleepwear and loungewear.

The sleepwear and loungewear market is influenced by several drivers that impact its growth and trends. The rise of remote work and telecommuting, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased demand for comfortable clothing suitable for both work and leisure. Many individuals have replaced formal work attire with loungewear, boosting sales in this category.

Further, the importance of sleep and relaxation for overall well-being has gained attention. Consumers are willing to invest in quality sleepwear and loungewear as part of their self-care routines, promoting market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the sleepwear and loungewear market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the sleepwear and loungewear market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sleepwear and loungewear market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the type, the loungewear segment is anticipated to capture the major market share in the upcoming years due to the rising prevalence of stress, and anxiety among the younger as well as the adult population.

Based on the distribution channel, online sales channels are anticipated to cover a significant market share as ordering online offers convenience and flexibility.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 22.3 billion Growth Rate 8.7% Dominant Segment Online Distribution Channel Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing awareness about the self-care

Rising adoption of relaxed outfits for sleeping

Increasing cases of sleep disorders due to tight-fitted clothes Companies Profiled AEO Management Co

H&M

Hanesbrands

L Brands

PVH

RALPH LAUREN

American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Chantelle Group

Hennes and Mauritz AB

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the sleepwear and loungewear market growth include AEO Management Co, H&M, Hanesbrands, L Brands, PVH, RALPH LAUREN, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Chantelle Group, and Hennes and Mauritz AB, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the sleepwear and loungewear market based on type, distribution channel, and region

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Sleepwear Loungewear

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Others

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sleepwear and Loungewear Market US Canada Latin America Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sleepwear and Loungewear Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sleepwear and Loungewear Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Sleepwear and Loungewear Report:

What will be the market value of the sleepwear and loungewear market by 2030?

What is the market size of the sleepwear and loungewear market?

What are the market drivers of the sleepwear and loungewear market?

What are the key trends in the sleepwear and loungewear market?

Which is the leading region in the sleepwear and loungewear market?

What are the major companies operating in the sleepwear and loungewear market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the sleepwear and loungewear market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

