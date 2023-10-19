DNA/RNA Extraction Market Surges at 7.4% CAGR towards US$ 2.85 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DNA/RNA extraction market will reach a valuation of US$ 1.40 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market is expected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.85 billion by the end of 2033.



The rise in investments in Research and Development activities in different fields, including various molecular diagnostics for different chronic and infectious diseases, is due to the important driving factor that boosted the DNA/RNA extraction kit market.

Key Takeaways from the DNA/RNA Extraction Market Study:

Global DNA/RNA extraction market grew at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. DNA/RNA extraction market will rise at 4.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 compared to the 5.3% CAGR registered during 2016-2020.

between 2021 and 2031 compared to the registered during 2016-2020. North America is the dominant market for DNA/RNA Extraction, and the trend is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 26.9%

The United States of America is expected to occupy the major share of the DNA/RNA extraction kit market and grow at a CAGR of 7.4%

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.85%.

United Kingdom DNA/RNA Extraction Market grows at a CAGR of 7.23%.

Growth in the economy for DNA/RNA extraction has led to vast growth in the China market region, with a market share of 16.9%

Japan is rising at a market growth at a CAGR of 11.2%

Genomic DNA Isolation and purification Kits are said to hold a major share of the market.

Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification Kits has a market share of 38.7%

Column-based DNA/RNA extraction holds a lucrative share of the market.

Market share for column-based RNA/DNA extraction holds a share of 32.4%

DNA/RNA Extraction for Hospital Laboratories has a Prominent Position in the Market.

DNA/RNA extraction holds a prominent position and grows at a CAGR of 6.7%

DNA/RNA Extraction for Health & Diagnostics has the Dominant Share of the Market

Health and diagnostic centers dominate the DNA/RNA extraction market and are accounted to have the dominant revenue share of 33.6%.

“Low Awareness and Less Availability of Kits in Underdeveloped and Developed Regions hamper the DNA/RNA extraction market”, says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Competitive Landscape of the DNA/RNA Extraction Market:

Top 10 prominent players in the global DNA/RNA Extraction Market are:

Qiagen ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. F Hoffmann-La Roche AG Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Promega Corporation Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.) Merck & Co. Inc. PerkinElmer Inc. bioMérieux SA

Some of the important developments of the key players in the DNA/RNA Extraction Market are:

In April 2023, Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, had announced the first presentation of detailed results from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial evaluating mRNA-4157 (V940), an investigational individualized neoantigen therapy (INT), in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with resected high-risk melanoma (stage III/IV).

In March 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced a highly anticipated end-to-end solution for digital pathology that brings together best-in-class products from Agilent, Visiopharm, Proscia®, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. where the announcement coincides with the USCAP 112th Annual Meeting held March 11-16 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the end suction pumps market providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the end-suction pumps market is segmented based on major By Product Types: [Instruments, Kits & Reagents- (Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification Kits, Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification Kits, Viral DNA Isolation & Purification Kits, Total RNA Isolation & Purification Kits, miRNA Isolation & Purification Kits, mRNA Isolation & Purification Kits, Total Nucleic Acid (RNA + DNA) Isolation & Purification Kits, Sequence-specific RNA Isolation & Purification Kits, Viral RNA Isolation & Purification Kits), Others], Method: (Reagent-based DNA/RNA Extraction, Column-based DNA/RNA Extraction, Magnetic Bead-based DNA/RNA Extraction, Other DNA/RNA Extraction Methods), Application: (DNA/RNA Extraction for Oncology, DNA/RNA Extraction for Precision Medicine, DNA/RNA Extraction for Health & Diagnostics, DNA/RNA Extraction for Drug Discovery & Development, DNA/RNA Extraction for Agriculture, DNA/RNA Extraction for Animal Research, DNA/RNA Extraction for Other Applications), End User: (DNA/RNA Extraction for Hospital Laboratories, DNA/RNA Extraction for Academic & Research Laboratories, DNA/RNA Extraction for Diagnostic Laboratories, DNA/RNA Extraction for Biopharmaceutical Companies, DNA/RNA Extraction for Forensic Laboratories, DNA/RNA Extraction for Contract Research Organizations) and by Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the DNA/RNA Extraction Market Survey:

Product Type:

Instruments

Kits & Reagents Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification Kits Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification Kits Viral DNA Isolation & Purification Kits Total RNA Isolation & Purification Kits miRNA Isolation & Purification Kits mRNA Isolation & Purification Kits Total Nucleic Acid (RNA + DNA) Isolation & Purification Kits Sequence-specific RNA Isolation & Purification Kits Viral RNA Isolation & Purification Kits

Others

Method:

Reagent-based

Column-based

Magnetic Bead-based

Other

Application:

Oncology

Precision Medicine

Health & Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture

Animal Research

Other Applications



End User:

Hospital Laboratories

Academic & Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa



