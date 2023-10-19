Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market 2018-2028: Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Enriched Foods Drives Dicalcium Phosphate Usage

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dicalcium Phosphate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Global Dicalcium Phosphate Market is a thriving industry with significant growth potential. Dicalcium phosphate, a compound formed by the reaction of calcium oxide and phosphoric acid, has diverse applications across various industries, making it a valuable and versatile product. Here are some key insights from the market report:

Market Growth

The global dicalcium phosphate market reached a valuation of USD 856.23 million in 2022, and it is projected to experience strong growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.69% through 2028, reaching approximately USD 996.21 million by 2028. The compound is used in various sectors, including agriculture, food production, pharmaceuticals, and chemical manufacturing.

Versatile Applications:

In Agriculture : Dicalcium phosphate is essential for animal feed production and serves as a crucial source of calcium and phosphorus, supporting animal nutrition. It is instrumental in enhancing livestock health, bone development, eggshell quality, and milk production. The compound is also used in fertilizers to boost soil fertility, resulting in improved crop yield and quality.

: Dicalcium phosphate is essential for animal feed production and serves as a crucial source of calcium and phosphorus, supporting animal nutrition. It is instrumental in enhancing livestock health, bone development, eggshell quality, and milk production. The compound is also used in fertilizers to boost soil fertility, resulting in improved crop yield and quality. In Food and Beverage : Dicalcium phosphate acts as a food additive, enhancing the nutritional value of food products. It is a source of calcium and phosphorus, vital minerals for human health, and enriches the nutrient content of various food items. Additionally, it serves as a texture enhancer, stabilizer, and processing aid, contributing to improved product quality and shelf life.

: Dicalcium phosphate acts as a food additive, enhancing the nutritional value of food products. It is a source of calcium and phosphorus, vital minerals for human health, and enriches the nutrient content of various food items. Additionally, it serves as a texture enhancer, stabilizer, and processing aid, contributing to improved product quality and shelf life. In Pharmaceuticals: Dicalcium phosphate is used in drug manufacturing as an excipient or filler in tablets and capsules, improving their flowability and uniformity. It is also employed in nutrient supplements, bone health treatments, and dental health products, contributing to overall well-being.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Food and Beverage Industry : Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition has fueled the demand for dicalcium phosphate in food and beverage products, enriching their nutritional content. It also acts as a versatile ingredient that improves texture and extends shelf life.

: Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition has fueled the demand for dicalcium phosphate in food and beverage products, enriching their nutritional content. It also acts as a versatile ingredient that improves texture and extends shelf life. Animal Feed and Fertilizers : The growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition and agricultural productivity has boosted the use of dicalcium phosphate in animal feed and fertilizers. It enhances animal health, supports healthy bone development, and promotes higher crop yields.

: The growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition and agricultural productivity has boosted the use of dicalcium phosphate in animal feed and fertilizers. It enhances animal health, supports healthy bone development, and promotes higher crop yields. Pharmaceutical Industry: Dicalcium phosphate is crucial in pharmaceuticals, where it serves as a filler in tablets and capsules and supports nutrient supplements, dental health products, and bone health treatments.

Key Challenges:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Dicalcium phosphate is primarily derived from phosphate rock, and fluctuations in the supply and cost of this finite resource can impact the production costs and prices of dicalcium phosphate-based products.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing : The integration of robotics and automation is streamlining the production of dicalcium phosphate, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing product quality. Additionally, 3D printing is being explored for customized animal feed formulations.

: The integration of robotics and automation is streamlining the production of dicalcium phosphate, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing product quality. Additionally, 3D printing is being explored for customized animal feed formulations. Sustainable and Organic Farming Practices: The emphasis on sustainable and organic farming practices is influencing the dicalcium phosphate market, as it aligns with environmentally friendly and responsible sourcing and production.

Regional Insights:

North America: Dominates the market, driven by a strong pharmaceutical sector and advanced livestock industry. Technological advancements in agriculture also contribute to the high demand for dicalcium phosphate.

Key Market Players:

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), The Mosaic Company, Aarti Industries Limited, Bamni Proteins Ltd., Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd., Mitsui Pharma, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd, Ecophos Group, CAP Biomaterials, LLC.

The global dicalcium phosphate market offers growth opportunities across various sectors, driven by its versatility and essential nutritional properties. The report provides a comprehensive overview of market dynamics, trends, and key players, making it a valuable resource for businesses operating in or considering entry into this dynamic market.









Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $856.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $996.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7gr37

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment