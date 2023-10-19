Global Metal Forming Market to Grow Substantially, Recording a Valuation of USD 215.13 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2% Fueled by Rising Product Demand for Various Applications, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Metal Forming Market was valued at USD 175.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 215.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% throughout the projection period. The metal forming market is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand for various forming machines, such as bending, shearing, and pressure machines. Furthermore, the demand for high-mobility machining for variossus operations, such as forging, pressing, and die stamping, is expected to increase the demand for metal forming machine devices.

In order to achieve the required geometry and shape, metal is deformed plastically during the metal-forming process. The metal undergoes a force greater than its yield strength, which allows it to flex plastically without experiencing any transient changes. This force gives the metal the hard, precise, and aesthetic aspect that is desired. Roll forming, stamping, stretch forming, and other methods are a few instances of several types of metal forming processes.

Competitive Landscape

The global metal forming market is highly fragmented in nature, with a number of companies dominating the market. Leading market participants are focusing on several business strategies in order to gain a competitive edge and increase their market share. Some of the key business strategies employed by these businesses include mergers and acquisitions, product developments, contracts, and agreements.

Major players leading the metal forming market include:

BENTELER Group

Tower International

Miro Manufacturing, Inc.

MILLS PRODUCTS

Néos Superform

Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Pvt Ltd

AISIN CORPORATION

Magna International Inc.

KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

CIE Automotive

VNT Metal Hungary Kft.

Market Segmentation

By Forming Type

Cold Forming

Hot Forming

Cold Forming to Gain Popularity Due to its Affordability and Improved Mechanical Properties

The cold forming segment has dominated the metal forming market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the projection period. The market for metal forming is expanding as a result of an increasing inclination towards cold forming. It is a manufacturing procedure that entails applying high-pressure forces to shape metal components at room temperature. Cold forming is gaining popularity due to its affordability, material effectiveness, improved mechanical properties, adaptability, design liberty, and fast production speed.

By Technique

Roll forming

Stamping

Stretch forming

Others

Technological Advancements in Automation to Fuel Demand for Stamping Manufacturing Technique

The stamping segment has dominated the metal forming market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the projection period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the segment includes technological advancements in automation as they improved the efficiency and capabilities of stamping processes.

Furthermore, sustainable manufacturing practices are another major factor supporting the growth of the segment as stamping uses less material and produces less waste, and is consistent with environmental goals.

The Rising Demand for Metal Fabrication to Drive Market Growth

The need for fabricated metals is rising in a number of sectors, including consumer electronics, aerospace, and transportation. It is projected that the market will continue to grow due to the broad range of applications for metal manufacturing, which include everything from paper clips to airplane parts. Over the past few years, the steel fabrication business has experienced enormous growth due to the growing industrial activity in developing countries such as China and India. A rise in the utilization of steel fabrication for a number of applications, including pipe and structure steel, is a result of increased building activity.

Government-led building projects in many different countries are driving the construction business. The Belt and Road Plan, which was announced by the Chinese president in 2013, for instance, calls for the construction of numerous infrastructure projects, including ports, utilities, highways, urban areas, and airports. Additionally, the growth of construction sectors in industrialized nations is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the metal forming market.

Growing Use of Composites in Automotive Applications Restrains Market Growth

The US vehicle industry is concentrating on substituting composite materials and plastics for some metal-formed components in order to reduce weight. OEMs are using cutting-edge materials to reduce the overall weight of their vehicles in order to meet regulatory standards and increase fuel efficiency, which is ultimately limiting the growth of the market. Bumpers, side fenders, and trunk closures, for instance, were made using metal sheets and shaping techniques, posing a challenge to market growth.

Presence of Key Players in North America to Support Regional Market Growth

North America has dominated the global metal forming market share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the projection period. Improvements in technology, revenues, profitability, and participation by governments and international organizations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, North America is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period as a result of its quick urbanization, rising GDP, and increasing investment by key players and government agencies in the automobile industry. Modern manufacturing facilities and the presence of major players in the automobile industry are likely to promote the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific to Grow at a Rapid CAGR Owing to Rising Disposable Income

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, recording a robust CAGR. The metal forming market for automobiles is likely to experience potential growth opportunities due to an increase in disposable income, quick changes in legislation to make transportation more technologically advanced, and the region's constantly growing population. The world's largest auto manufacturer is China. The market for metal forming in the automotive industry is expected to be the second largest in the region of Asia Pacific.

