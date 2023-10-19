Global Mammography Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Fujifilm Corporation, Planmed Oy and Hologic's Innovative Mammography Systems Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Navigating the complex terrain of the global mammography equipment market requires access to accurate, comprehensive, and trend-conscious data. With a current valuation of US$1.9 Billion set to rise to an estimated US$3.2 Billion by 2030, it's evident this thriving market poses lucrative growth opportunities. The detailed insights provided in our market research report will equip you with the necessary tools to seize these opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.

Market Projection: The global Mammography Equipment market, estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022, is poised to reach a substantial US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Segment Analysis: The report delves into 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, projecting a 7.1% CAGR reaching US$2.1 Billion by 2030. The 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is expected to grow at a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery. Global Breakdown: The U.S. market is estimated at US$509.1 Million, and China is forecast to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific market, driven by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is forecast to reach US$444.9 Million by 2030.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mammography - An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening

Global Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales

Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge

Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography

Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?

Studies Support 3D Mammography

Mammography Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Trends & Drivers

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space

Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography

Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up

Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age

Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer

Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight

Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems

Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection

Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured):

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Metaltronica SpA

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

