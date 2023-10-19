Global Mammography Equipment Market Report 2023-2030: Fujifilm Corporation, Planmed Oy and Hologic's Innovative Mammography Systems Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mammography Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Navigating the complex terrain of the global mammography equipment market requires access to accurate, comprehensive, and trend-conscious data. With a current valuation of US$1.9 Billion set to rise to an estimated US$3.2 Billion by 2030, it's evident this thriving market poses lucrative growth opportunities. The detailed insights provided in our market research report will equip you with the necessary tools to seize these opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.
Key Highlights:
- Market Projection: The global Mammography Equipment market, estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2022, is poised to reach a substantial US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
- Segment Analysis: The report delves into 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, projecting a 7.1% CAGR reaching US$2.1 Billion by 2030. The 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is expected to grow at a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
- Global Breakdown: The U.S. market is estimated at US$509.1 Million, and China is forecast to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific market, driven by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is forecast to reach US$444.9 Million by 2030.
As the Mammography Equipment market experiences dynamic growth, understanding these developments is vital for businesses in this sector. Our research report empowers you to stay informed and seize the opportunities presented by this thriving market.
Market Overview
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Mammography - An Introduction
- Recent Market Activity
- Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer Screening
- Global Market Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Segmental Analysis
- Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
- Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
- Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in Digital Mammography
- Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
- Studies Support 3D Mammography
- Mammography Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Market Trends & Drivers
- Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
- Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during Mammography
- Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
- Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age
- Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer
- Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for Mammography
- Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight
- Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
- Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
- Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured):
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Fujifilm Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic Inc.
- Metaltronica SpA
- Philips Healthcare
- Planmed Oy
- Siemens Healthineers
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
