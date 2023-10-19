Enterprise WLAN Market to Surpass 102.84 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Escalating Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

Westford,USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the rising necessity for agile and capable wireless networks capable of supporting the burgeoning array of connected devices is a driving force propelling the growth of the enterprise WLAN market .

The expansion of the enterprise WLAN market can be attributed to the surging demand for dependable, high-speed, and secure wireless networks. These networks play a crucial role in accommodating the escalating number of connected devices within the workplace.

Prominent Players in Enterprise WLAN Market

Cisco Systems

HPE (Aruba Networks)

Huawei Technologies

Extreme Networks

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

D-Link Corporation

Aerohive Networks

Ruckus Networks (now part of CommScope)

Mojo Networks (now part of Arista Networks)

Mist Systems (now part of Juniper Networks)

Ubiquiti Networks

ADTRAN

Allied Telesis

Cambium Networks

Dell Technologies (Dell EMC)

LANCOM Systems

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Zebra Technologies

IT & Telecommunication Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Surge in Digitization Initiatives

IT & Telecommunication sector is poised to hold the most significant share of the enterprise WLAN market. This projection is underscored by the global surge in digitization initiatives and the escalating investments within the IT and telecommunications market.

The market in North America is poised to command the largest share in the enterprise WLAN market throughout the forecast period. This prominence directly results from heightened investments in wireless Wi-Fi technology within the region. The presence of industry giants such as Netgear Inc., Verizon, and Fortinet, Inc. further solidifies North America market leadership.

Hardware Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Specific Networking Needs

Hardware segment in the enterprise WLAN market encompasses a diverse range of components, including wireless access points, access point antennas, wireless LAN controllers, multi-gigabit switches, wireless location appliances, and other related devices. This comprehensive breakdown addresses the multifaceted requirements of end-users, catering to their specific networking needs.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth rate within the forecasted period. This remarkable surge is evident across critical countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, all of which have demonstrated notable advancements within the enterprise WLAN market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the enterprise WLAN market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Enterprise WLAN Market

In 2022, IO by HFCL significantly advanced by launching Wi-Fi 7 enterprise-grade access points during the India Mobile Congress. These innovative devices include indoor and outdoor versions strategically designed for open-source networking. Particularly, they are OpenWiFi-ready and harness the powerful capabilities of Qualcomm's Networking Pro platform. This introduction demonstrates IO's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to evolving connectivity needs.

Recently, a pioneering move was made by Extreme Networks Inc., a prominent name in cloud networking, with the unveiling of the Extreme AP5050. This outdoor Wi-Fi 6E Access Point (AP) is a noteworthy industry milestone optimized for installation in various outdoor settings.

Key Questions Answered in Enterprise WLAN Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

