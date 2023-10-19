Connexa Reports Results of Quarterly Filing and Business Update

Connexa Reports Almost 40 Percent Drop in Operating Loss for Quarter Ended July 2023.

Revenue on Track for Estimated 10 Percent Growth in FY24

Operational Profitability Expected by 4Q24

Two New Product Launches Planned

Company Meets Compliance with Four Nasdaq Listing Requirements



Windsor Mills, MD, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA) reported operating results for the quarter ended July 31, 2023 and provided an update and review of operations, including compliance with four out of five Nasdaq listing requirements and advised it expects to achieve compliance with the one remaining deficiency by the current Nasdaq required date of January 22, 2024.

The four continuing listing compliance requirements recently met include:

Filing of Form-10Q for 1Q FY24 (10/9/23) Filing of Form-10K for the FY 2023 (9/14/23) Minimum bid price, achieved by a 1:40 reverse stock split effective September 25, 2023. Appointment of two independent directors, bringing the total number of directors to five. The new directors are Rodney Rapson, CEO of an innovative wellness management system for young athletes, and Steve Crummey, a seasoned senior executive with management and board position experience in several industries.

The one remaining listing compliance issue outstanding, relates to the minimum capital requirement for a Company to maintain a Nasdaq listing. The Company is in discussion with several potential investors and currently expects to achieve compliance before the current deadline of January 22, 2024.

For the first fiscal quarter, ended July 31, 2023, the Company reported revenue of $3.1 million compared to $3.6 million reported for the same period to July 31, 2022 and an operating loss of $1.9 million, down approximately 40 percent from the corresponding operating loss of $3.1 million reported in the period last year.

“Our core business continues to be strong and now, having divested several untimely and costly acquisitions, we are preparing for a period of accelerated growth with new products in sports markets in which we enjoy high brand recognition and a growing base of loyal customers. Our expectation is to now be in a position to drive an estimated 10% revenue growth for fiscal 2024 and to deliver operating profitability within the fourth quarter,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO.

“We have a preeminent position in the racquet sports market with over 70,000 of our Slinger Bag tennis ball launchers sold worldwide over the past 36 months and with approximately 45,000 of those being sold in the US alone,” he continued. “Our shipping run-rate for Slinger Bag is currently about 1,200 per month and as Tennis continues to grow in participants – there are 87 million tennis players globally today with the ITF leadership expecting to meet its objective of 120 million players1 by 2030 – Slinger Bag Tennis continues to have significant opportunities for growth,” continued Ballardie.

The Company recently introduced its Slinger Bag Pickleball Launcher to serve one of the fastest growing racquetsports markets in the US, a market which currently boasts more than five million regular players. The Company has also introduced its Padel Tennis Launcher with the sport of Padel Tennis enjoying similar levels of growing participant numbers across Europe and South America.

In November, the Company expects to initiate beta testing of its new GameFace AI product for tennis - an IOS and Android downloadable app that records a practice session or matchplay video, analyzes their play and provides specific actionable feedback on how to improve.

Connexa’s team of AI engineers is also working to replicate this for Pickleball and Padel Tennis for late Spring 2024 after which it will focus on development of a baseball version to tie into the launch of Slinger Bag's innovative new Baseball Launcher. Follow-on verticals are expected to include golf, soccer, cricket, basketball, lacrosse and volleyball.

Each of these markets provides an opportunity for continuing revenue growth based on monthly or yearly subscriptions in the range of $15 and $100, respectively.

CONNEXA SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN US$) (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2023 AND 2022

2023 2022 NET SALES $ 3,120,231 $ 3,583,336 COST OF SALES 2,227,482 2,562,044 . GROSS PROFIT 892,749 1,021,292 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling and marketing expenses 242,353 756,823 General and administrative expenses 2,505,060 3,314,610 Research and development costs - 19,425 Total Operating Expenses 2,747,413 4,090,858 OPERATING LOSS (1,854,664 ) (3,069,566 )





Further information for shareholders can be found in an open letter posted on our website at https://www.connexasports.com/investor-relations/ .

About Connexa Sports Technologies:



Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 10-K filing as of September 14, 2023 and our ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. You should, however, review the factors and risks we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this press release.

In addition, statements such as “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly on these statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time made, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section in connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf.

