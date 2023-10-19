Kartoon Channel!’s Hit Series, “Shaq’s Garage,” Starring Shaquille O’Neal, Launches on Youtube and Tubi

Series Now Available Across SVOD, AVOD and FAST Platforms with Millions of Views to Date

Season 2 of “Shaq’s Garage” Slated for 2024





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today further expands the reach of its newest series for children, “Shaq’s Garage,” starring and executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal, with a rollout on YouTube, YouTube Kids and on the just-launched Kartoon Channel! on Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported streaming service with over 74 million monthly active users.

Kartoon Studios has continued to grow its distribution of “Shaq’s Garage,” following its premiere on June 5 on Pluto TV and subsequent release across Kartoon Channel!’s many branded platforms, including Amazon Prime, Roku, Google, Apple, Sling TV and more, and garnering millions of views and hundreds of thousands of watch hours to date. The action-adventure comedy series (26 x 11’) is now available on the biggest kid’s platform, YouTube Kids, and has been a featured show in their #1 position for kids 5-8 years old. Episodes of the show are rolling out weekly through February 2024, with season two (26 x 11’) to be released thereafter. Additionally, “Shaq’s Garage” is now available on Tubi, Kartoon Channel!’s latest platform addition, which includes a companion Kartoon Channel! branded VOD collection to launch this month.

"It’s exciting to see my animated show, Shaq’s Garage, is getting expanded reach with the premier kids’ platforms, YouTube Kids and Tubi—the top spots where the little ones are catching their favorite programming,” said Shaquille O'Neal.

Todd Steinman, President of Kartoon Studios’ Toon Media Networks stated: “Kartoon Channel! launched a little over three years ago, and has steadily and strategically grown its placement across SVOD, AVOD and FAST platforms in the U.S. and in key markets internationally. With the launch of ‘Shaq’s Garage’ on YouTube, YouTube Kids and Tubi, we have nearly 100% market penetration for the series, generating millions of views. Kartoon Channel! has rapidly grown into a top-tier entertainment destination for safe, responsible, and positive content for children, and we are thrilled that Tubi is now onboard to further expand our U.S. presence.”

"We are ecstatic to have Shaquille O'Neal make high quality content available for kids on YouTube. His series, "Shaq's Garage," is a great addition to the YouTube Kids app," commented Mac Malik, Global Head of Programming, YouTube Kids.

"Shaquille O'Neal has amassed a fan base that is multigenerational and we're thrilled to have the addition of his new series 'Shaq's Garage' on Tubi for both kids and families to enjoy," commented Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi.

About Tubi

Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. As a leading ad-supported video-on-demand service, the company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of Tubi Originals, and nearly 250 FAST channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

For more information about Tubi go to Tubi.tv.

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Kartoon Studios’ Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers 1000s of episodes of carefully curated and safe family-friendly content. The channel features original content, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rainbow Rangers, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. Kartoon Channel! also delivers animated classics for little kids, such as Peppa Pig Shorts, Super Simple Songs, Melodee’s, Finny the Shark, Strawberry Shortcake, as well as content for bigger kids, like Angry Birds and Yu-Gi-Oh! Kartoon Channel! additionally offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom, and Spanish language programming through the KC En Espanol collection.

Kartoon Channel! is available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

Internationally, Kartoon Channel! is currently available in key territories around the world, including) Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa (StarTimes), Australia and New Zealand (Samsung TV Plus), Germany (Waipu), Philippines (Tapp Digital) and Maldives (Dhiraagu). Kartoon Channel! Branded blocks are also currently available daily in 69 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media and made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. television market and international expansion underway with launches in key markets around the world, including Germany, Malaysia, India, Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and Maldives. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

