Increasing Demand for New Aircraft and Replacement of Soft Goods in Existing Aircraft to Drive Aircraft Soft Goods Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft soft goods refer to the interior furnishings and textiles used in aircraft cabins, including seats, upholstery, carpets, curtains, wall coverings, and other fabric-based components. These soft goods play a crucial role in ensuring passenger comfort, safety, and aesthetics in commercial and private aircraft.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market is anticipated to develop in the next years because to the constantly rising demand for air travel over the years. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers will need soft products that are not only comfortable but also tough and aesthetically beautiful to ensure a pleasant passenger experience as more people choose to travel by air.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market accounted for US$ 682.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 867.3 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.4%. Aircraft Soft Goods Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Key Highlights –

In October 2023, Japan Airlines revealed the details of its new A350-1000 aircraft, which it calls its new flagship aircraft, to replace the current long-haul aircraft for the airline, the Airbus A350-1000. The airline now refers to the 13 A350-1000s it has ordered from Japan Airlines (JAL) as its new flagship model. These aircraft could replace the Boeing 777-300ER, which the airline currently employs for long-haul flights, in the near future. JAL's current long-haul fleet consists of vehicles that are 15 to 19 years old.

Key players in the global aircraft soft goods market include:

Varsity Brands, Inc.

Bison, Inc.

Draper, Inc.

Aalco Metals Limited

Gared Holdings, Inc.

WE LLC company

Goalsetter Systems, Inc.

Lifetime Products, Inc

First Team Sports, Inc

Porter Athletic, Inc.

Analyst View –

In order to fulfil the rising demand for air travel, many airlines are extending their fleets. With more aircraft entering service, soft goods producers will have more chances to offer both new and replacement products. In order to remain competitive and offer a distinctive passenger experience, airlines are continuously looking to modernize the interiors of their aircraft. To improve comfort and appearance, soft goods like seats and cabin upholstery must be updated.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market- segmentation analysis:

By Type

Carpets

Seat Covers

Curtains

By Application

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Jet

Business Jet

Helicopter

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Trends

Some of the key trends in the aircraft soft goods market include:

The increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials: Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are increasingly demanding lightweight and durable materials for aircraft soft goods. This is to reduce the weight of the aircraft and improve fuel efficiency.

Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are increasingly demanding lightweight and durable materials for aircraft soft goods. This is to reduce the weight of the aircraft and improve fuel efficiency. The growing demand for sustainable materials: Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are also increasingly demanding sustainable materials for aircraft soft goods. This is to reduce the environmental impact of the aviation industry.

Aircraft manufacturers and airlines are also increasingly demanding sustainable materials for aircraft soft goods. This is to reduce the environmental impact of the aviation industry. The increasing demand for customized aircraft soft goods: Airlines are increasingly demanding customized aircraft soft goods to reflect their brand identity and to provide passengers with a unique experience.

Opportunities

Some of the key opportunities in the aircraft soft goods market include:

The growing demand for new aircraft : The increasing demand for air travel is driving the demand for new aircraft. This is creating new opportunities for the aircraft soft goods market.

: The increasing demand for air travel is driving the demand for new aircraft. This is creating new opportunities for the aircraft soft goods market. The replacement of soft goods in existing aircraft: Aircraft soft goods have a limited lifespan and need to be replaced periodically. This is creating new opportunities for the aircraft soft goods market.

Aircraft soft goods have a limited lifespan and need to be replaced periodically. This is creating new opportunities for the aircraft soft goods market. The growing demand for sustainable aircraft soft goods: The increasing demand for sustainable materials in the aviation industry is creating new opportunities for the aircraft soft goods market.

Challenges

Some of the key challenges in the aircraft soft goods market include:

The high cost of aircraft soft goods: Aircraft soft goods are relatively expensive, which can be a challenge for airlines.

Aircraft soft goods are relatively expensive, which can be a challenge for airlines. The complex regulatory environment: The aviation industry is subject to a complex regulatory environment. This can make it difficult for aircraft soft goods manufacturers to comply with all of the applicable regulations.

The aviation industry is subject to a complex regulatory environment. This can make it difficult for aircraft soft goods manufacturers to comply with all of the applicable regulations. The competition from low-cost airlines: Low-cost airlines are increasingly focusing on reducing costs. This can make it difficult for aircraft soft goods manufacturers to compete on price.

Conclusion

The global aircraft soft goods market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for new aircraft and the replacement of soft goods in existing aircraft. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new products and expanding their presence in emerging markets.

