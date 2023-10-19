Atlas Air Worldwide Announces New Corporate Headquarters in White Plains, New York

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide [“Atlas” or the “Company”], a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced that its new corporate headquarters will be located in White Plains, New York, signifying the Company’s ongoing commitment to operations within New York State.



Atlas commits to retaining 400 existing, full-time permanent jobs in New York at its newly-leased 60,000 square foot space in White Plains, New York, where the Company is investing $4 million in tenant improvements, including new equipment, IT, and security. The Company expects to move from its current headquarters in Purchase, New York in January 2024. In exchange for retaining 400 full time jobs over a period of five years and $4 million in investment, Empire State Development has awarded Atlas a $2 million capital grant.

“Atlas is excited to continue our ties to New York, which is an important part of our global network as we support our customers around the world,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Continuing our presence in New York guarantees our access to the top talent critical to our operations. New York has served Atlas and our employees well as we’ve grown into one of the largest cargo carriers in the world. We are thankful to Senator Schumer and Empire State Development for working with us through this process and for their commitment to our relationship.”



“White Plains get ready for takeoff—because Atlas Air Worldwide’s new corporate headquarters is landing right here,” said Senator Schumer. “I am pleased that Atlas will continue operation of its headquarters here in New York, which will create good paying local jobs and boost the economy. Atlas’ ongoing commitment to the Hudson Valley will help our region continue to soar as home to one of the largest cargo carriers in the world.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Atlas Air has a long history of job creation and economic growth in this state and we are pleased to support their transition to White Plains and more importantly, their continued commitment to New York. We look forward to continued growth and investment into the Mid-Hudson Region well into the future.”

Atlas has maintained headquarters in New York since 2000. Additionally, the Company employs 265 people based at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Queens, New York.

In addition to its New York headquarters, Atlas maintains its Global Operations Center near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Erlanger, Kentucky; a training center in Miami, Florida; operations centers in Anchorage, Alaska and Hong Kong; and key logistics centers around the world to support its global network.

