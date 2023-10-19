Global Massive Open Online Courses Report 2023-2030: China Emerges as a Major MOOCs Market with a 36.4% Growth Forecast

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive Open Online Courses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market is undergoing remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will surge from $28.3 billion in 2022 to an unparalleled $366.2 billion by 2030. The MOOCs market is a goldmine of opportunities, with platforms alone estimated to reach $245.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Promising growth and opportunity projections are not confined by borders, as countries like the U.S. and China are exhibiting substantial potential.

To navigate this colossal market and uncover the most lucrative opportunities, obtaining the latest market research report is essential. Inside this report, stakeholders will discover in-depth insights and trends, informed by a comprehensive analysis of key players such as Blackboard, Inc., Coursera, Inc., and FutureLearn Limited. This report provides seamless access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborations, digital archives, research platforms, and one year of complimentary updates, empowering businesses to lead in the thriving MOOCs market.

Global Massive Open Online Courses Market to Reach $366.2 Billion by 2030

The global MOOCs market is estimated to have reached $28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to soar to $366.2 billion by 2030. This represents a staggering CAGR of 37.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The platform segment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a CAGR of 36.4% and reach $245.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. With consideration for ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth in the Services segment is revised to a CAGR of 40.8% for the next eight years.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.4% CAGR

In 2022, the MOOCs market in the U.S. was estimated to be $9.1 billion. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $59.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 36.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 33.7% and 32.1% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at a CAGR of approximately 26.3%.

Market Scope

These tables provide comprehensive insights into the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market, focusing on the years 2022 through 2030 and an 8-year perspective through 2030. They cover geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The data includes annual sales in US$ million and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) percentages for different subjects like Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, and Other Courses.

Additionally, the tables present an analysis of the MOOC platform market, offering annual sales in US$ million and CAGR percentages for the same regions. These tables allow for an in-depth understanding of the MOOC industry's past, present, and future dynamics.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Massive Open Online Course - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $366.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.7% Regions Covered Global



