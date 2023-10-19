Global Online Home Decor Market Report 2023-2030: Amazon.com and Wayfair Lead the Charge in the Booming Online Home Decor Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Home Decor - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online home decor market is poised for remarkable growth, expected to reach a substantial $612.5 billion by 2030, according to a recent market research report. Titled "Global Online Home Decor Market," this comprehensive report provides deep insights into the dynamic landscape of the online home decor industry.

Key Insights:

The global market for online home decor is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 23.1%, starting from an estimated $116.5 billion in 2022.

The report delves into various segments of the industry, with online home furnishing expected to achieve a robust CAGR of 21.2%, reaching a value of $565 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Geographic markets analyzed in the report include the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and Germany, with each region showing substantial growth rates. For instance, China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of $102.6 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 22%.

A detailed competitive analysis showcases leading companies in the sector, such as Amazon.com Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., among others, offering valuable insights for business strategies.

The report includes a year-long complimentary update service, ensuring that businesses stay informed about significant changes in the industry.

This comprehensive report on the global online home decor market is an essential resource for industry stakeholders, offering valuable insights that can drive informed decisions and strategic positioning.

Market Scope

These tables offer a comprehensive analysis of the online home decor market, covering the years 2020 through 2027 and providing a historical review from 2012 through 2019. They focus on different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The data includes annual sales figures in US$ million and the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) percentages for various segments, such as Online Home Furniture, Online Home Furnishing, and Other Segments. Furthermore, these tables provide a 15-year perspective on the online home decor market, offering insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for the specified regions. Overall, these tables enable a detailed examination of the past, present, and future trends within the online home decor industry.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Online Home Decor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Amazon.com, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Cabela's Inc.

Carrefour Group

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Herman Miller Furniture (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Systems BV

jcp Media Inc.

Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

Sears Brands LLC

Target Brands, Inc.

Tesco PLC

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Wayfair LLC

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $116.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $612.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hedqq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment