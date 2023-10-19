Tofu Market Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028, Fueled by the Rise of Veganism and Innovative Product Variants

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tofu market, valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, is poised for further growth, with projections indicating that it will reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a versatile soy-based product known for its creaminess and protein content. It is produced by curdling fresh soy milk and pressing it into a solid block. Tofu comes in various textures, including extra-soft, soft, silken, firm, and extra-firm, making it suitable for a wide range of culinary applications. Rich in essential nutrients and health-promoting compounds such as iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, amino acids, and vitamin B1, tofu offers benefits for heart health, bone health, and weight management.

Global Tofu Market Trends:

Several trends are contributing to the growth of the tofu market:

Rise of Veganism: The growing preference for vegan food products and increasing health consciousness are driving the demand for tofu. Tofu serves as a low-fat and low-cholesterol vegan and soy-based food product. Innovative Product Variants: Manufacturers are continually introducing innovative tofu-based products, including sauces, burgers, hot dogs, ice creams, shakes, and desserts, appealing to a wider consumer base. Restaurant Experimentation: Restaurants and eateries are experimenting with tofu to create unique and innovative dishes, catering to consumers seeking diverse culinary experiences. Premiumization of Diets: The premiumization of gluten-free and low-carb diets has led to the inclusion of organic tofu in diets, further boosting the market. Digital Promotion: Aggressive promotional efforts by manufacturers on social media platforms, coupled with easy availability through e-commerce retail chains, are driving market growth. Urbanization and Rising Consumer Expenditure: Rapid urbanization and increasing consumer expenditure are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market segments, including product, type, application, and distribution channel.

Breakdown by Product:

Processed Tofu

Unprocessed Tofu

Breakdown by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakdown by Application:

Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering

Food Processing

Household

Others

Breakdown by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakdown by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players including Amy's Kitchen, Eden Foods Inc., Hain Celestial, House Foods Group, Kikkoman, Morinaga & Company, Pulmuone, Tofurky, and Vitasoy.

