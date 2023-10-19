Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements Market Set to Soar Past USD 548.73 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements market , increasing demand for personalized and customized supplements, rise of ayurvedic and herbal supplements in mainstream healthcare, growing popularity of functional foods and beverages, integration of traditional ayurvedic ingredients in modern formulations, focus on quality assurance and standardization of ayurvedic products, expanding market for ayurvedic supplements targeting specific health conditions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Ayurvedic nutrition and dietary supplements are natural products that are used to support overall health and well-being. They are based on the principles of Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of medicine that emphasizes the use of herbs, spices, and other natural substances to promote balance and harmony in the body.

Ayurvedic Herbal Supplements Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Ayurvedic herbal supplements dominated the global market owing to its holistic approach to health and wellness.. It also offer a wide range of benefits targeting different health concerns, such as immunity, digestion, stress management, and overall vitality. The preference for natural and herbal products and the strong foundation of Ayurveda contribute to the dominance of Ayurvedic herbal supplements.

General Well-being and Preventive Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, general well-being and preventive healthcare is the leading segment due to consumer awareness. In addition, consumers are increasingly proactive about maintaining their health and preventing illnesses through natural and holistic approaches. Ayurvedic supplements, with their emphasis on balancing the body and supporting overall wellness, are sought after by individuals looking for preventive healthcare solutions.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to its Cultural Dominance

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with huge consumer awareness. Ayurvedic nutraceuticals and dietary supplements have deep roots in theculture and traditional medicine systems of the region, especially india. The country has a rich heritage of Ayurvedic practices and formulations, and many renowned Ayurvedic manufacturers are based in India. The domestic market in India has been strong, driven by the population's familiarity with Ayurveda and the availability of a wide range of Ayurvedic products.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements.

Key Developments in Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements Market

Sandu Pharmaceuticals launched a new medicine called Sandu Kumarvin, which is a tonic for children aged 2 to 14 years. Sandu Kumarvin syrup is produced of Ayurvedic herbs such as Kumari, Draksha, Surwari Haritaki, Arjun, Lavang, Twak, and Kiratatikta, which help to strengthen children's immunity and keep them healthy throughout the year. It also aids in the absorption of numerous nutritional elements and enhances the general growth and development of the child.

