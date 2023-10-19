Microdermabrasion Devices Market Surges at 8.5% CAGR towards USD 1,109.9 Million by 2032 | North America Held 54% of the Market Share

New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,109.9 Million by 2032 from USD 501 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive exfoliating treatment that helps for the improvement of the texture as well as the appearance of skin by the removal of the outermost layer of dead skin cells. Moreover, these devices typically use the crystal or diamond-tipped applicators to gently scrape the skin.

They can be larger or handheld machines that are used in professional settings such as dermatology clinics, spas, and aesthetic centers. The market for microdermabrasion devices is expanding significantly due to the increasing prevalence of dermatological disorders. The expansion is further fuelled by an ever-increasing fixation with achieving unblemished, clear and bright skin.

Key Takeaway

By Type, the crystal microdermabrasion devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 54% in 2022.

By Indications, the anti-aging segment dominated the global microdermabrasion market in 2022.

By End-User, hospitals & dermatology clinics held the highest revenue share in 2022.

In 2022, North American market remained the largest contributor to the microdermabrasion devices market with the highest revenue share.

Asia-Pacific will expand with a substantial CAGR throughout 2023-2032.



Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/microdermabrasion-devices-market/request-sample/

Factors affecting the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market. Some of these factors include:

Rising Incidence of Skin-Related Diseases: The increase in the prevalence of skin-related diseases has significantly contributed to the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market. Skin conditions such as acne, scarring, wrinkles, age spots, and sun damage can be effectively treated using microdermabrasion.

The increase in the prevalence of skin-related diseases has significantly contributed to the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market. Skin conditions such as acne, scarring, wrinkles, age spots, and sun damage can be effectively treated using microdermabrasion. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: There is a growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures driven by factors such as the desire for flawless skin, especially among women.

There is a growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures driven by factors such as the desire for flawless skin, especially among women. Rising Geriatric Population: People are increasingly sharing photos and videos of their pets on social media, which has helped to popularize certain breeds as well as led to a greater interest in pet fashion and accessories.

People are increasingly sharing photos and videos of their pets on social media, which has helped to popularize certain breeds as well as led to a greater interest in pet fashion and accessories. Regulatory Considerations: The microdermabrasion devices market may face regulatory constraints and requirements imposed by health authorities and regulatory bodies. Compliance with safety standards, product approvals, and quality assurance processes can increase the time and cost of bringing new devices to market and limit the entry of new players.

Top Trends in Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market

There is a rising trend of devices that combine the microdermabrasion procedure with other skincare treatments. For example, some devices might combine microdermabrasion with topical product infusion or light therapy to deliver additional benefits. In addition, the frequent rise in online shopping has led more companies to opt for the online sale of their microdermabrasion devices, allowing them to reach a large customer base. In addition, several companies prefer the use of online marketing strategies, which include social media and influencer partnerships, for the promotion of their devices.

Market Growth

The increasing disposable income of consumers and worldwide acceptance of non-invasive procedures for skin beautification is also expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. However, the adverse effects and competition from the alternative treatments are likely expected to impede market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global microdermabrasion devices market, with the highest revenue share of 54% in 2022. This regional growth can be highly attributed to the growing demand for cosmetic procedures by both aged individuals and adults. Moreover, North America also had the highest procedure volume of non-surgical aesthetic treatments worldwide. In addition, the large target population and high demand for minimally invasive procedures in this region are likely expected to boost the market growth for microdermabrasion devices. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR owing to the increase in focus on physical appearance in countries Like India, China, and Thailand.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/microdermabrasion-devices-market/#inquiry

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 501 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 1,109.9 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 8.5% North America Revenue Share 54% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 21% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increase in number of aged individuals worldwide has been a significant driver over the past few years. As age increases, individuals often seek treatments that can help them maintain a youthful appearance. One such non-invasive treatment is microdermabrasion. This treatment can help to reduce the signs of aging. In addition, the microdermabrasion procedure requires a negligible recovery time. This has made it a popular treatment choice among individuals who are looking for skin rejuvenation. Moreover, the rising prevalence of skin-related disorders such as acne scarring, pigmentation, and other disorders is positively driving the demand for microdermabrasion devices.

Market Restraints

Though microdermabrasion is usually safe, sometimes it can lead to adverse effects such as redness, skin irritation, and sensitivity. Such potential adverse effects can limit the number of individuals opting for this treatment. The market for skincare and aesthetic treatments is vast and has several different treatment options available. Some of these treatments are laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, and dermabrasion. This can give tough competition to microdermabrasion.

Market Opportunities

Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America highly contribute to the generation of numerous growth opportunities. This growth may be the impact of increased disposable income of the individuals in these regions. Moreover, these regions have become more open to non-invasive aesthetic procedures, which makes them a target market for the expansion of microdermabrasion devices. In addition, technological advancements can make microdermabrasion devices user-friendly and more effective, which may lead to increased demand. For instance, devices that combine microdermabrasion with other treatments, such as topical product infusion and light therapy, can provide added benefits and appeal to an extensive range of customers.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=45174

Report Segmentation of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

Type Insight

The crystal microdermabrasion devices segment held the largest revenue share of 54% in 2022, owing to its ability to provide a smooth appearance as compared to diamond microdermabrasion devices. In addition, these devices work gently, offering individuals with improved safety during the treatment. This is expected to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Indications Insight

The anti-aging segment dominated the global market with the largest share of 33% in 2022. Microdermabrasion can effectively reduce or eliminate wrinkles and fine lines, age spots, sun damage, and other signs of aging. This effectiveness propels the demand of the anti-aging segment. In addition, the rising geriatric population is one of the most significant factors behind the growth of this segment. As a result, the number of non-invasive treatments has increased worldwide, and the focus on aesthetic procedures has grown. This is likely expected to surge the market growth in the coming years.

End-User Insight

Hospitals & dermatology clinics accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to efficiency and relatively high procedure quality offered at hospitals & dermatology clinics. The segment is also expected to grow more during the forecast period. This is because the procedure which is carried out under the supervision of an aesthetic professional is the most effective as well as gives more visible results.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices

Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices

By Indications

Anti-Aging

Hyperpigmentation

Acne & scars

Other Indications

By End-User

Hospitals & Dermatology Clinics

Home Use

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/microdermabrasion-devices-market/request-sample/

Competitive Landscape

Major market players are currently focused on the implementation of diverse tactics to increase their market presence and either cement or increase their respective market shares. Also, they are seeking entry in foreign markets to further expand their operations. Additionally, such businesses employ strategies such as partnerships, competitive pricing, collaborations along with mergers & acquisitions. This constitutes the competitive landscape in the global market in its entirety, enhancing the dermatology portfolio and manufacturing of microdermabrasion devices. This significantly drives the market growth.

Market Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lumenis Ltd

Advanced Microderm Inc.

Silhouet-Tone

The HydraFacial Company

Envy Medical, Inc

Dermaglow

Skin for Life

Altair Instruments

PMD Beauty

ImageDerm Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

In August 2023, Exor N.V. a holding firm based in the Netherlands bought a 15% share in the medtech giant Koninklijke Philips N.V. for US$ 2.8 billion. Exor has thus become a long-term investor of the business.

In September 2023, the Beauty Health Company, parent business to the The HydraFacial Company, announced pop-up suites to be made available at Harrods. Harrods is a UK-based luxury department store. This collaboration aims to deliver a personalized skin health experience to the Harrods’ customers.

Browse More Related Reports

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: