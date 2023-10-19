Breezeline Launches Stream TV in South Carolina

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched “Breezeline Stream TV” in its South Carolina service areas, including the counties of Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell.

With this latest deployment, the cloud-based TV service has been successfully launched across the company’s entire U.S. footprint, first having been introduced in the company’s New Hampshire service areas in January 2022.

“We are pleased to have completed the deployment of Stream TV across our U.S. footprint,” said Shaun Blake, vice president, products and programming for Breezeline. “Stream TV provides unparalleled features and convenience for viewers who can easily access live TV, On Demand, DVR and content from streaming apps for viewing on TV or mobile devices at home or on the go.”

Because the platform is cloud-based, it allows for an array of features not available on traditional platforms, including Live Rewind, Start Over, and Catch Up during programs in progress, including live sports, and the ability to stream content on up to five devices at once.

In addition, the service’s Voice Command capability via Google Assistant allows users to find a show, open an app, or receive program recommendations. Viewers also have access to thousands of TV apps from the Google Play Store directly from the Breezeline Stream TV device.

Breezeline Stream TV is available for Breezeline TV customers in serviceable areas with a Breezeline internet connection. In South Carolina, Breezeline serves customers in the Counties of Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell; the Cities of Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell and Denmark; and the Towns of Allendale, Blackville, Burnettown, Elko, Fairfax, Jackson, New Ellenton, North Augusta, Perry, Salley, Snelling, Springfield, Wagener and Williston.

The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free via the Apple App Store or Google Play for Stream TV subscribers. For more information, visit https://www.breezeline.com/streamtv







