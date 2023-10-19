Fall Season Tips For Managed Community Boards

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is dedicated to helping Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and managed communities create attractive and welcoming environments that maximize resident quality of life. A knowledgeable and informed board of directors is key to a successful, well-run HOA. Use this checklist to plan and execute fall seasonal projects that will help prepare your community for the upcoming year.

Repair and Replace Worn or Deteriorated Items

Thoroughly inspect all structures, walkways, and roadways. Repair damage and seal areas where moisture might penetrate the exterior. Pay close attention to:

Roofs, windows, and doors

Foundations

Sidewalks

Conduct a Landscaping Walkthrough

It is often recommended to plant new trees, shrubs, and grass in the fall. Refresh seasonal plantings and prune trees and shrubbery. Repair irrigation systems and adjust watering schedules for cooler temperatures. In particular, make note of:

Neighborhood entrances

Medians

Greenbelts

Review Budget Plans

For many HOAs, the fiscal year is the same as the calendar year. Review expenditures, budgets and contracts before the current year ends to help create next year’s budget. Consult a CPA on tax return preparation and strategies. Recommended items to review:

Financial statements

Historical expense and cashflow trends

Vendor contracts

Insurance policies

Legislation compliance

Reserve funds

Plan Holiday Events

Fall is a great time to build connections with residents via community activities. Families are back in town from summer trips and mild temperatures allow indoor and outdoor events. Start planning activities and send out key holiday event reminders well in advance before everyone’s calendar gets full. Consider events such as:

• Fall festival

• Concert in the park

• Park or trails cleanup day

• 5K walk/run

• Charitable events (coat/blanket/canned goods drive, etc.)

Remind Residents of Community Holiday Rules

Update residents about any new or established rules that may impact their holiday celebrations. Share decorating guidelines, parking restrictions, and crowd information in a newsletter, notice, or community website. Review and share policies regarding:

• Decorating guidelines

• Size and timing of parties

• Parking restrictions

• Guest guidelines

• Noise policies

Prioritize Safety

Cooler temperatures often mean harsh weather. Inspect heating systems on HOA-owned buildings. Well-maintained systems are more fuel-efficient and tend to have longer lifespans. Focus on these tasks:

Service all fire and carbon monoxide alarms

Ensure all fire extinguishers, sprinklers, and emergency lighting systems function properly

Remind residents to carry a flashlight, wear reflective clothing, and stay on sidewalks at night

These are just a few of the many projects ideally suited for Fall. Download Associa’s “Fall Maintenance Guide” for additional seasonal tips and insight.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

