Pigments Market on the Rise: Exploring CAGR of 6.2% Patterns and expanding US$ 40.02 billion by 2030-BY PMI

Pigment are colored material of animal or plant cells and are also called as melanin. Pigments are widely used in plastic industries as it provides attractive and vibrant colors with wide range of color options.

The increasing health concerns and health awareness is leading the customers to be more cautious about goods that are being used and have also led to incline more towards organic pigment. This inclination is helping to drive the growth of the global pigment market. Further, increasing demand for applications such as paints and coatings, plastics, textile and printing ink is expected to foster the global Pigment Market over the forecast period.

Pigments Market accounted for US$ 22 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 40.02 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

Key Highlights:

In September 2023, Sun Chemical launched two new ‘eXpand! Black ST 9005’ and ‘eXpand! Yellow ST 1018’ which has become a new stir in pigment preparations for coatings market. The new launched product offers color depth with sparkle, gloss and flop.

Analyst View:

Presence of major companies and their indulgement in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can create growth opportunities for the target market growth. Further, rapidly growing population and increased demand for food & beverages, personal care products is likely to propel Pigments market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product type- Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments and Specialty Pigments

By Application– Paints and Coatings, Construction Materials, Plastics and Printing Inks Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Pigments Market:

The key players in the global Pigments market includes,

BASF

DIC Corporation

Jeco group

Lily group

Lomon billions

Meghmani organics limited

Sudarshan chemicals limited

Tronox.

Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as the launching of the products to gain a competitive edge in the target market.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Trends and developments include:

Sustainable Pigments: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly pigments. Manufacturers are investing in the development of pigments derived from renewable sources or using eco-friendly production processes to meet the increasing demand for environmentally responsible products.

There is a growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly pigments. Manufacturers are investing in the development of pigments derived from renewable sources or using eco-friendly production processes to meet the increasing demand for environmentally responsible products. Digital Printing and Pigments: The rise of digital printing has created a demand for specialized pigments that are compatible with digital printing technologies. These pigments offer vibrant and high-quality color output, making them essential for applications in textiles, packaging, and signage.

The rise of digital printing has created a demand for specialized pigments that are compatible with digital printing technologies. These pigments offer vibrant and high-quality color output, making them essential for applications in textiles, packaging, and signage. Non-Toxic and Low-VOC Pigments: As health and safety concerns gain prominence, there is a shift towards non-toxic pigments with low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This trend is particularly significant in the cosmetics, food packaging, and children's product industries.

As health and safety concerns gain prominence, there is a shift towards non-toxic pigments with low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This trend is particularly significant in the cosmetics, food packaging, and children's product industries. High-Performance Pigments: High-performance pigments (HPPs) are gaining traction in various industries, including automotive coatings, aerospace, and plastics. HPPs offer superior durability, colorfastness, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions.

High-performance pigments (HPPs) are gaining traction in various industries, including automotive coatings, aerospace, and plastics. HPPs offer superior durability, colorfastness, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. Nanopigments: Advancements in nanotechnology have led to the development of nanopigments, which offer enhanced color intensity, UV resistance, and improved dispersion properties. These pigments find applications in automotive coatings and electronics.

