Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Revolutionize Hydrographic Surveys, Enhancing Navigational Safety Worldwide

The global unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) market has achieved significant growth, with a market size of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028. This expansion reflects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Unmanned marine vehicles encompass robotic vessel systems capable of remote or autonomous operation above and below the water's surface, without human intervention. This category includes unmanned surface craft, semi-submersibles, and remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles. UMVs vary in size from small vessels to mid-sized ships, equipped with multiple sensors for data acquisition and recording of environmental information in nearby areas, as well as for assessing vehicle response and course.

UMVs play a pivotal role in marine animal monitoring, autonomous execution of military-related tasks, enhancing safety, and reducing survey duration at minimal operational costs. Additionally, their stability and maneuverability make them valuable assets for oceanographic and hydrographic data collection, deep-sea mining, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) applications.

Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the unmanned marine vehicles market:

Expansion in the Defense Sector: The rapid expansion in the navy and defense departments of the military sector, along with the increasing demand for autonomous underwater and remotely operated vehicles (AUVs/ROVs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, is a primary driver of market growth. Government Investments in Maritime Security: Extensive investments by governments in defense forces to address maritime security threats, including torpedo dangers, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles, are contributing to market growth. Hydrographic Surveys: The widespread adoption of autonomous marine vehicles in hydrographic surveys, aimed at producing navigational charts for safer vessel transit and assessing freshwater environments for port and harbor development, is supporting market expansion. Integration of Advanced Technologies: The significant integration of UMVs with underwater navigation systems, stabilized weapon solutions, and electro-optical tracking devices for aquatic environment monitoring using infrared vision is propelling market growth. Development of Robotic Platforms: Key players are developing robotic platforms to neutralize potential underwater threats, further boosting market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an extensive analysis of key market segments, including type, control type, and application.

Breakdown by Type:

Surface Vehicle

Underwater Vehicle

Breakdown by Control Type:

Remotely Operated

Autonomous

Breakdown by Application:

Defense

Research

Commercial

Others

Breakdown by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players such as Atlas Elektronik GmbH (ThyssenKrupp AG), Fugro, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation), Kongsberg Gruppen, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Company.

