Cross Laminated Timber Market Set to Soar Past USD 4.26 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Cross Laminated Timber market , the growing popularity of tall timber buildings and high-rise construction, increasing use of cross laminated timber in commercial and institutional projects, integration of digital tools and Building Information Modeling (BIM) in timber construction, advancements in timber manufacturing technology and automation, development of innovative cross laminated timber products and solutions, expanding applications of cross laminated timber beyond traditional building structures, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Cross laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product made by gluing layers of wood together in perpendicular directions. This gives CLT panels high strength and stiffness, making them suitable for a variety of applications, including walls, floors, and roofs.

Prominent Players in Cross Laminated Timber Market

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz

Stora Enso

CLT Solutions

Metsä Wood

Accoya

Tricoya

Glulam Austria

Lignotrend

CLT Massiv

Engineered Wood Products

Structurlam

Wood Innovation and Design Centre

Nordic Structures

Weyerhaeuser

Simpson Strong-Tie

APA - The Engineered Wood Association

Trus Joist MacKay

Pfleiderer

BWP

100-150 mm Thickness Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

The timber of 100-150 mm thickness dominated the global market as it is used in residential construction. It also provides sufficient strength and stability for standard building applications while offering ease of handling and installation. It is often suitable for walls, floors, and roofs in smaller-scale structures.

Residential Construction is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, residential construction is the leading segment as it offers several advantages for residential projects, including faster construction time, design flexibility, energy efficiency, and sustainable building practices. In addition, The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly housing solutions, coupled with the growing popularity of timber-based construction methods, contributes to the sales growth in the residential sector.

Europe is the leading Market for Due to the Strong Government Support

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a huge government support. The region has well-established timber supply chains and a rich history of timber construction, providing a strong foundation for the CLT market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Cross Laminated Timber market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Cross Laminated Timber.

Key Developments in Cross Laminated Timber Market

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Firm entered an agreement to buy the Swedish sawmill group Bergkvist Siljan. This enables the Austrian wood processing group's steady expansion and growth plan.

