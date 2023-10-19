Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Joins Global Maritime Forum to Support Shared Mission of Driving a Positive Change for the Industry, Environment and Society

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company” or “Norwegian”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, today announced its partnership with Global Maritime Forum, a global non-profit organization committed to shaping the future of global seaborne trade to increase sustainable long-term economic development and human wellbeing. The new partnership closely aligns with the Company’s efforts to drive a positive impact on society and the environment through its global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, including its commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We are pleased to partner with the Global Maritime Forum and join its flagship initiative, the Getting to Zero Coalition, as we believe cross-sector partnership is a catalyst for innovation and effective change,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We look forward to collaborating with other like-minded and solution-oriented stakeholders on meaningful initiatives to drive a positive change, strengthen resilience, accelerate decarbonization efforts and best position the maritime industry for a bright future ahead.”

Earlier this year, the Company announced short- and near-term greenhouse gas (“GHG”) targets to support its net zero by 2050 ambition and its revised climate action strategy which focuses on three key pillars, Efficiency, Innovation and Collaboration. The new partnership highlights the Company’s commitment to the Collaboration pillar as the Company plans to participate in a variety of initiatives led by Global Maritime Forum, including the Getting to Zero Coalition. Initially founded together with the World Economic Forum, Friends of Ocean Action and the Global Maritime Forum, the Getting to Zero Coalition is a powerful alliance of more than 200 organizations within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors, committed to getting commercially viable deep sea zero emission vessels powered by zero emission fuels into operation by 2030 to support the industry in its journey towards full decarbonization by 2050. The Company is also exploring engagement opportunities focused on human sustainability and inclusion across the industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a Global Maritime Forum partner,” said Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Maritime Forum. “The cruise segment is a critical part of the global maritime industry, and we are confident that Norwegian will bring a diverse perspective and valuable expertise to our collaborative platform of maritime leaders.”

Established in 2017, the Global Maritime Forum has served as a platform for dialogue and collective action, successfully bringing together influential decision-makers through its many working groups and workshops. One of the most significant initiatives led under the auspices of the Global Maritime Forum was the development of the Poseidon Principles, a framework which guides financial institutions in integrating climate considerations into lending decisions in line with the climate-related goals of the International Maritime Organization. To date, 30 financial institutions have joined the initiative, representing approximately $200 billion in loans to international shipping or over 70% of the global shipping finance portfolio. Since its inception, the Company has participated and provided data to signatory banks in alignment to the Poseidon Principles.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 31 ships and more than 65,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH has six additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding nearly 16,500 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

About Sail & Sustain

Sail & Sustain is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ global sustainability program centered around its commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment while delivering on its vision to be the vacation of choice for everyone around the world. This program is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders. The pillars include: Reducing Environmental Impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

About Global Maritime Forum

The Global Maritime Forum is an international not-for-profit organization working to create a decarbonized maritime industry that supports sustainable long-term economic development while being committed to human welfare and dignity. Established in 2017, the Forum is funded through a combination of grants and partner contributions but operates independently of any outside influence and does not support individual companies. Most of its roughly 50-person staff is based in the organization’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

