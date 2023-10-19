Technological Advancements in Waterjet Cutting Machines Expand Application Scope, Boosting Demand Across Industries

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterjet cutting machine market, which achieved a market size of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022, is on a trajectory for significant expansion. Projections indicate that the market will reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2028, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Waterjet cutting machines (WCMs) are industrial tools that utilize high-pressure water jet streams, often mixed with abrasive liquids, to cut and shape various materials, including metals, glass, foam, and reflective materials. They offer precise cutting capabilities without the need for heat, making them ideal for materials sensitive to high temperatures. WCMs find widespread applications across diverse industries, such as automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, mining, metal fabrication, paper processing, and textiles.

Key Market Trends:

Several trends are contributing to the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market:

Rapid Industrialization: The global trend of rapid industrialization is a primary driver of market growth. Industries worldwide are increasingly adopting WCMs for their precision and versatility. Automotive Industry: The automotive sector is a significant adopter of WCMs, using them to manufacture various components, including metal gaskets, brake disks, clutches, and decorative fittings. Technological Advancements: The development of micro, 3D, and robotic WCMs with enhanced precision is driving innovation and expanding the application scope of these machines. Aerospace and Defense: WCMs play a crucial role in manufacturing components for the aerospace and defense sector, including guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles. Industrial Manufacturing: Rapid urbanization and growth in industrial manufacturing and metal fabrication industries are driving the adoption of WCMs.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including type, product type, horsepower, machine size, and application.

Breakdown by Type:

Pure Waterjet Cutting

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting

Breakdown by Product Type:

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjet Cutting

Breakdown by Horsepower:

0 to 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

Others

Breakdown by Machine Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Mining

Metal Fabrication

Others

Breakdown by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key players such as A. Innovative International Limited, Colfax Corporation, Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group), Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jekran Ltd., Jet Edge Inc., KMT GmbH, Koike Aronson Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Semyx LLC, Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.), among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global waterjet cutting machine market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global waterjet cutting machine market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global waterjet cutting machine market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waterjet cutting machine market? What is the breakdown of the global waterjet cutting machine market based on the type? What is the breakdown of the global waterjet cutting machine market based on the application? What are the key regions in the global waterjet cutting machine market? Who are the key players/companies in the global waterjet cutting machine market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

