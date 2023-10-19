Transplant Diagnostics Market Surges at 7.2% CAGR towards USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 | Market.us

New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 from USD 4.2 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Transplant diagnostics help healthcare professionals to determine the compatibility between organ donors and recipients. It is used to determine whether the recipient and the donor of the organ are compatible after or before the transplant. Due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that frequently result in organ failure, there is an upsurge in demand for transplant procedures. Similarly, the popularity of personalized medicine and stem cell therapy is increasing. Therefore, there is a heightened demand for pre-procedure diagnostics. Due to the complexity as well as the risks involved with organ transplants, sophisticated diagnostic tools are of essence. The supply of organs tends to be much higher than the demand for transplants. Alternatively, the market is expected to benefit from extensive clinical research.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://market.us/report/transplant-diagnostics-market/request-sample/





Key Takeaway:



By Technology, the molecular assay segment generated a revenue share of 59% in 2022.

By Product & Service, the reagents segment generated the most revenue for the market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

By Transplant Type, the solid organ transplant segment accounted for the largest share.

By End-User, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America remains the largest contributor, with a substantial revenue share of 38.7 %.

contributor, with a substantial revenue share of %. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast.

Factors affecting the growth of the transplant diagnostics market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Transplantation: The increasing transplantation will likely boost the growth of the market.

The increasing transplantation will likely boost the growth of the market. Strategic Approach by Major Market Players: The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market’s growth.

The strategic approach by major market players will propel the market’s growth. Rising Healthcare Cost: The rising healthcare cost will likely surge the market.

The rising healthcare cost will likely surge the market. Extensive Use of Soft Tissue Transplant: The extensive use of soft tissue transplant leads to expansion of market.

The extensive use of soft tissue transplant leads to expansion of market. Advanced technological development: Various technological developments in the market will accelerate the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Transplant Diagnostics Market

The increased penetration in the developing nations for the development of transplant diagnostics products as well as an increasing importance of HLA profiles based on the genomes rather than the serological test approach. This would create more potential for the expansion of the market. The introduction of new products is one of the major trends around the world.

Market Growth

As the market expands globally, the need for smart business ideas raises. It includes partnership, company growth, and other developments. There is a high demand for the diagnostic kits for transplants because of the increasing demand for donor organs. Market participants are able to align with the functional activities of the organization owing to the planned strategies, in order to achieve established objectives. It directs the decision-making and discussions of the company when it comes to figuring out how much money and resources are required to reach goals and develop operational efficiency.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7%. The rising healthcare costs, extensive use of treatment methods and advanced diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals are among the key drivers. The United States holds the largest market share due to factors like highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and the availability of skilled professionals. Also, stem cell therapies, extensive use of soft tissue transplants, and personalized medicines are responsible for the growth of the regional market. Over the forecast period, China and India are the two markets in the Asia-Pacific region with the fastest growth rates in the global transplant diagnostics industry.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/transplant-diagnostics-market/#inquiry

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 8.3 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 7.2% North America Revenue Share 38.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 23.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The demand for organ transplants has been boosted around the globe over the past decade. This can be attibuted to the increased prevalence of favourable post-transplant outcomes along with high rates of vital organ failure. Organ transplants of the heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys are in high demand. Main factors causing organ failure include abuse, alcohol consumption, and lack of exercise. The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the number of transplants from living donors negatively. However, over the forecast period, the number of transplants from living donors is expected to surge.

Market Restraints

Technically advanced products are increasingly popular in organ transplant therapy. Emerging players are doing extensive R&D on these products. Therefore, the price of products and methods remains high, which in turn increases the price of testing. In addition, transplants cost a lot because they use a lot of resources, such as expensive drugs, high-paid doctors and transportation.

Market Opportunities

Key players in the market undertake strategic initiatives such as business expansion, contracts and product launches that are projected to provide opportunity for the global market. The strategic approach is expected to support expansion and improve the company's product portfolio, which will increase profitability. Thus, strategic initiatives by market players can be seen as an opportunity to boost the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market.

Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Report Segmentation of the Transplant Diagnostics Market



Technology Insight

The PCR-based assay segment is the largest contributor to the transplant diagnostics market. This is due to its multitude of numerous applications. Physicians prefer molecular assays as compared to non-molecular assays. Also, due to its accuracy, efficacy, and less risk, HLA typing technology has progressively replaced serological assays as the preferred method. the sequencing-based assay segment is predicted to expand at the fastest rate, throughout the forecast.

Product & Services Insight

The reagents segment maintains stronghold on the the transplant diagnostics market. The market share of this segment amounted to 32% in 2022. This trend is expected to ciontinue in the upcoming forecastperiod as well. Further, the services and software market is predicted to undergo a period of exponential growth.

Transplant Type Insight

The solid organ transplant segment is projected to account for the significant share over the forecast period. In the 20th century, solid-organ transplantation began as an experimental method and is now considered as a firm and practical treatment option for patients with end-stage organ dysfunction. Followed by the liver, the kidneys receive the majority of transplants.

End-User Insight

The research laboratories & academic institutes held the majority of share of the market. The fast modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, the rising number of organ transplant procedures and other factors account for a significant portion of this market.

Market.us has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a PDF sample report @ https://market.us/report/transplant-diagnostics-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Molecular Assay PCR-Based Molecular Assay Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay

Non-Molecular Assay Serological Assay Mixed-Lymphocyte Culture Assay



By Product & Service

Instrument

Reagent

Software

Other Product & Services

By Transplant Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Other Transplants

By End-User

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospital & Transplant Centers

Commercial Service Providers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

the overall extent of competition in the transplant diagnostics market is moderate. Businesses, and by extension the transplant diagnostics market, can benefit from factors such as increased awareness, reagent efficiency and technological innovation.

Market Key Players:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen NV

Biomérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche AG

Immucor, Inc

Affymetrix, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Omixon, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Transplant Diagnostics Market



In April 2023, bioMérieux SA announced plans to collaborate with Oxford Nanopore, a firm specialising in molecular sensing technology. The collaboration aims to improve the quality of medical care.

In September 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was selected by the US NIAID to create a Transplantation Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center. This center will offer support for the clinical trials and research conducted by the NIAID.

Browse More Related Reports

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog: