Global Welding Machinery Market Expected to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand in Key Industries

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global welding machinery market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated valuation of US$13.1 billion in 2022, projected to expand to US$21.5 billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Among the segments analyzed, arc welding is expected to lead the market with a 6.5% CAGR, reaching US$14 billion by the end of the analysis period, while oxy-fuel welding is anticipated to grow at a 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.
Key Market Segments
- Arc Welding Dominates: Arc welding is the leading segment in the market, driven by a 6.5% CAGR, and is projected to reach US$14 billion by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of arc welding across various industries for its efficiency and effectiveness.
- Oxy-Fuel Welding Grows: The oxy-fuel welding segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. While not as fast-growing as arc welding, oxy-fuel welding remains a significant part of the market due to its relevance in certain applications.
Geographic Insights
- U.S. Market Valued at US$3.2 Billion: The welding machinery market in the United States is estimated at US$3.2 billion in 2022.
- China's Rapid Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of US$4.7 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period.
- Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 3.6% and 5.5%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 349 Featured):
- ABB Ltd.
- Air Liquide SA
- Amada Co., Ltd.
- Aerotech, Inc.
- Asahi/America, Inc.
- Arc Machines, Inc.
- ARO Welding Technologies SAS
- Automation International, Inc.
- Aczet Pvt., Ltd.
- Ador Welding Ltd.
- ALPHA LASER GmbH
- American Torch Tip
- ARCBRO CNC CUTTING MACHINE
- All Pro Industries Pty Ltd
Economic Outlook
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States has overcome the recession threat, although it is experiencing slowing GDP growth. Europe is benefiting from easing headline inflation, while China is poised for strong GDP increases as the pandemic recedes. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
Challenges remain, including persistent global inflation, food and fuel price concerns, and the impact of retail inflation on consumer confidence and spending. Stricter regulations and climate change considerations are also shaping the economic landscape. However, the rise of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewable energy, presents opportunities for growth and innovation.
The short-term economic outlook presents a mix of challenges and opportunities, but businesses and leaders who adapt with resilience are poised to succeed.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1012
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Welding Machinery Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
- Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- A Review of the Pandemic Impact on Welding Machinery Industry
- Competitive Scenario
- Welding Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Welding Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Welding Machinery: Product Overview
- Welding Machinery Industry: A Categorization
- Robotic Welding
- Select Product Segments: A Review
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advanced Technologies Bring in a Radical Transformation in Welding Domain
- Integration of Automation & Robotics Solutions Drive Efficiency of Welding Operations
- Welding Robots Advance Growth
- Market for Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Welding Equipment Witnesses Strong Growth
- Buoyed by Technology Advances, Multi-Process Welding Offer Varied Benefits
- Integration of Connectivity and Digitization to Benefit Demand
- Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant Answers
- Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend
- Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market
- Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise
- Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes
- Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding
- Rising Environmental Consciousness Prompting Welding Industry to Pay More Attention to Green Welding Approaches
- User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day
- Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment
- Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding
- Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities
- FCAW Gains Acceptance
- Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth
- Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand
- Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process
- Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities
- Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics
- World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons: 2022-2030
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel Market
- An Overview of End-Use Segments
- Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Welding Technology Gains as Oil & Gas Pipes to Get a Boost from Rising Energy Consumption
- Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2023
- Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development (in US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023
- Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage
- Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
- Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using Oxygen Sensors
- Pipeline Industry Changes Impact Welding Trends
- Global Energy Pipeline Expansion: Pipeline Miles Under Construction and Pipeline Miles Planned by Region (As of 2022)
- Power Generation
- Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Wind Energy
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Automotive Manufacturing: A Major End-Use Market
- Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Railroad Industry
- Heavy Fabrication
- Shipbuilding
- New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs
- Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor and Biopharmaceutical Industries
- New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems for Improved Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqabvb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment